  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  TG Therapeutics, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TGTX   US88322Q1085

TG THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(TGTX)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-08-26 pm EDT
6.760 USD   -11.40%
PR
CLASS ACTION ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind TG Therapeutics Investors of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of September 16, 2022

08/29/2022 | 05:46am EDT
NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Attention TG Therapeutics, Inc. ("TG Therapeutics") (NASDAQ: TGTX) shareholders:

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors who purchased between January 15, 2020 and May 31, 2022.

If you suffered a loss on your investment in TG Therapeutics, contact us about potential recovery by using the link below. There is no cost or obligation to you.

https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/tgtx-lawsuit-loss-submission-form?prid=31199&wire=4

ABOUT THE ACTION: The class action against TG Therapeutics includes allegations that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) clinical trials revealed significant concerns related to the benefit-risk ratio and overall survival data of the Company's therapeutic product candidates, Ublituximab and Umbralisib; (ii) accordingly, it was unlikely that the Company would be able to obtain approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration of the Umbralisib marginal zone lymphoma and follicular lymphoma New Drug Application, the Biologics License Application for Ublituximab in combination with Umbralisib, the supplemental New Drug Application for Ublituximab in combination with Umbralisib, or the Ublituximab relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis Biologics License Application in their current forms; (iii) as a result, the Company had significantly overstated Ublituximab and Umbralisib's clinical and/or commercial prospects; and (iv) therefore, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

DEADLINE: September 16, 2022

Aggrieved TG Therapeutics investors only have until September 16, 2022 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. You are not required to act as a lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney who has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Vincent Wong, Esq.
39 East Broadway
Suite 304
New York, NY 10002
Tel. 212.425.1140
E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/class-action-alert-the-law-offices-of-vincent-wong-remind-tg-therapeutics-investors-of-a-lead-plaintiff-deadline-of-september-16-2022-301613420.html

SOURCE The Law Offices of Vincent Wong


© PRNewswire 2022
