TG Therapeutics Mourns the Loss of Board Member, William J. Kennedy, PhD

NEW YORK, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TGTX), today announced with great sadness the passing of longtime Board Member, William J. Kennedy, PhD.

“It is with deep sorrow we announce the passing of Bill, one of the first Directors to join our board, and someone I personally considered a good friend, advisor and mentor. Bill has been an integral part of the TG team and helped shape and guide our regulatory strategy. On behalf of our board and team, we extend our deepest sympathies to Bill’s family and friends during this difficult time. He will be sorely missed by all of us at TG,” stated Michael S. Weiss, the Company's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.



Bill Kennedy earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees each in biology from Siena College Clark University and earned his PhD in pharmacology from SUNY Buffalo. Throughout his career he worked for several pharmaceutical companies eventually becoming the Executive Vice President of Drug and Regulatory Affairs at Zeneca Pharmaceuticals. His proudest professional accomplishment was his assistance with the development and passage of the Food and Drug Administration Modernization Act of 1997, Public Law 105-115, which included the reauthorization of the crucial Prescription Drug User Fee Act. After retirement his proudest personal accomplishment was authoring three novels about a CIA operative spy, Jonathan West. First Kill, Morally Grey and The Pentagon Years have received rave reviews from readers.

