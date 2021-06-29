Log in
    TGTX   US88322Q1085

TG THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(TGTX)
TG Therapeutics Mourns the Loss of Board Member, William J. Kennedy, PhD

06/29/2021 | 07:30am EDT
NEW YORK, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TGTX), today announced with great sadness the passing of longtime Board Member, William J. Kennedy, PhD.

“It is with deep sorrow we announce the passing of Bill, one of the first Directors to join our board, and someone I personally considered a good friend, advisor and mentor. Bill has been an integral part of the TG team and helped shape and guide our regulatory strategy. On behalf of our board and team, we extend our deepest sympathies to Bill’s family and friends during this difficult time. He will be sorely missed by all of us at TG,” stated Michael S. Weiss, the Company's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

Bill Kennedy earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees each in biology from Siena College Clark University and earned his PhD in pharmacology from SUNY Buffalo. Throughout his career he worked for several pharmaceutical companies eventually becoming the Executive Vice President of Drug and Regulatory Affairs at Zeneca Pharmaceuticals. His proudest professional accomplishment was his assistance with the development and passage of the Food and Drug Administration Modernization Act of 1997, Public Law 105-115, which included the reauthorization of the crucial Prescription Drug User Fee Act. After retirement his proudest personal accomplishment was authoring three novels about a CIA operative spy, Jonathan West. First Kill, Morally Grey and The Pentagon Years have received rave reviews from readers.

ABOUT TG THERAPEUTICS, INC.
TG Therapeutics is a fully-integrated, commercial stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. In addition to an active research pipeline including five investigational medicines across these therapeutic areas, TG has received accelerated approval from the U.S. FDA for UKONIQ® (umbralisib), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed/refractory marginal zone lymphoma who have received at least one prior anti-CD20-based regimen and relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma who have received at least three prior lines of systemic therapies. Currently, the Company has three programs in Phase 3 development for the treatment of patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS) and patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and several investigational medicines in Phase 1 clinical development. For more information, visit www.tgtherapeutics.com, and follow us on Twitter @TGTherapeutics and Linkedin.

UKONIQ® is a trademark of TG Therapeutics, Inc. is a trademark of TG Therapeutics, Inc.

CONTACT: 
  
 Investor Relations
Email: ir@tgtxinc.com
Telephone: 1.877.575.TGTX (8489), Option 4

Media Relations:
Email: media@tgtxinc.com
Telephone: 1.877.575.TGTX (8489), Option 6

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
