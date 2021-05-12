TG Therapeutics : Provides Business Update and Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results (Form 8-K)

Michael S. Weiss, the Company's Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated, '2021 has been an incredibly impactful year, kicking off with our first approval coming ahead of schedule for UKONIQ to treat both relapsed or refractory Marginal Zone Lymphoma and Follicular Lymphoma. That was followed by the completion of a BLA submission for ublituximab in combination with UKONIQ (U2) to treat patients with CLL, and the full presentation of positive results from the ULTIMATE I & II Phase 3 trials in relapsing forms of MS. As a fully integrated commercial organization we are pleased with our progress thus far with the UKONIQ launch and we look forward to continuing to build our commercial infrastructure to support the potential approval and commercialization of U2 in CLL and ublituximab in RMS.'

ABOUT TG THERAPEUTICS, INC.

TG Therapeutics is a fully-integrated, commercial stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. In addition to an active research pipeline including five investigational medicines across these therapeutic areas, TG has received accelerated approval from the U.S. FDA for UKONIQ™ (umbralisib), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed/refractory marginal zone lymphoma who have received at least one prior anti-CD20-based regimen and relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma who have received at least three prior lines of systemic therapies. Currently, the Company has two programs in Phase 3 development for the treatment of patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS) and patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and several investigational medicines in Phase 1 clinical development. For more information, visit www.tgtherapeutics.com, and follow us on Twitter @TGTherapeutics and Linkedin.



UKONIQ™ is a trademark of TG Therapeutics, Inc.



Cautionary Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. For those statements, we claim the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward looking statements include but are not limited to statements regarding the Company's plans, goals, strategies, timelines, anticipated milestones, and expectations for our current or future approved drugs and drug candidates, including the continued U.S. approval and commercialization of UKONIQTM (umbralisib); plans and timelines for marketing applications and review expectations for ublituximab in combination with UKONIQ in CLL or ublituximab monotherapy in RMS and, if approved, commercializing the combination regimen in CLL or ublituximab monotherapy in RMS; the initiation of clinical trials or the results of ongoing and planned clinical trials; the potential benefits of any of the Company's current or future approved drugs or drug candidates in treating patients; and financial guidance regarding the period in which we will have sufficient capital resources to fund our operations.

Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and important factors that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements contained in this press release. In addition to the risk factors identified from time to time in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially include the following: our ability to establish, maintain and enhance our commercial infrastructure, and to successfully market and sell UKONIQ or future products, if approved; our ability to meet post-approval regulatory requirements for UKONIQ and future products, including submission of sufficient data from a confirmatory clinical study, and post-approval compliance obligations (on topics including but not limited to product quality, product distribution and supply chain, pharmacovigilance, and sales and marketing); the potential for variation from the Company's projections and estimates about the potential market for UKONIQ or the Company's product candidates due to a number of factors, including for example, limitations that regulators may impose on the required labeling for the product; our ability to reach certain regulatory milestones at all or within the timelines projected; our ability to submit a BLA for ublituximab in RMS within the timeline projected; our ability to obtain, or to obtain within the timeline projected, marketing authorization for our product candidates, including ublituximab in combination with UKONIQ in CLL