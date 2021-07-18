Log in
    TGRF   US87243P1084

TGR FINANCIAL, INC.

(TGRF)
SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates CAI, SYKE, TGRF, AVCO, LDL; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

07/18/2021 | 09:01am EDT
NEW YORK, July 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

CAI International, Inc. (NYSE: CAI) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Mitsubishi HC Capital Inc. Under the terms of the merger, CAI shareholders will receive $56.00 in cash for each share of CAI common stock that they own. If you are a CAI shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ: SYKE) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Sitel Group for $54.00 per share. If you are a Sykes shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options. 

TGR Financial, Inc. (OTCQX: TGRF) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to First Foundation Inc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, TGR Financial shareholders will receive 0.6068 shares of First Foundation common stock for each share of TGR Financial common stock or TGR Financial Series A non-voting convertible preferred stock. Upon closing, TGR Financial shareholders are expected to own approximately 20.2% of the outstanding shares of First Foundation's common stock. If you are a TGR Financial shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ: AVCO) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Hebei Senlang Biotechnology Co. Ltd. In connection with the transaction, Avalon will reportedly issue 81 million shares of its common stock to acquire SenlangBio. If you are an Avalon shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Lydall, Inc. (NYSE: LDL) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Unifrax for $62.10 per share in cash. If you are a Lydall shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLP
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com  
https://www.halpersadeh.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-investigation-halper-sadeh-llp-investigates-cai-syke-tgrf-avco-ldl-shareholders-are-encouraged-to-contact-the-firm-301336040.html

SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP


© PRNewswire 2021
