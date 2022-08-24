Launch of the recommended voluntary exchange offer by TGS to acquire all shares in Magseis and commencement of acceptance period

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, INTO OR WITHIN AUSTRALIA, CANADA, HONG KONG, JAPAN, SOUTH AFRICA, THE UNITED STATES OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL

OSLO, Norway (24 August 2022) - Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement on 29 June 2022 regarding the recommended voluntary exchange offer (the "Offer") by TGS ASA ("TGS", OSE: TGS) to acquire all shares in Magseis Fairfield ASA ("Magseis", OSE: MSEIS).

Following approval today of the offer document (the "Offer Document") by the Oslo Stock Exchange, the Offer has now been formally launched and the acceptance period for the Offer has commenced. The acceptance period will expire at 16:30 hours (CEST) on 21 September 2022, subject to extensions by TGS (but will in no event be extended beyond 16:30 hours (CET) on 1 November 2022).

For further details, please refer to the launch announcement available on the Magseis ticker on www.newsweb.no (or use the following link: www.newsweb.oslobors.no/message/569497). The complete Offer Document will be distributed to Magseis shareholders and will also be electronically available on www.abgsc.no.

Advisors:

ABG Sundal Collier ASA acts as financial advisor to TGS and receiving agent for the Offer. Advokatfirmaet Schjødt AS acts as legal advisor to TGS. Arctic Securities AS acts as financial advisor and Advokatfirmaet Thommessen AS acts as legal advisor to Magseis.

Contacts:

TGS:

Sven Børre Larsen, CFO

Tel: +47 909 43 673

Email: investor@tgs.com

Stig Hognestad, CFO

Tel: +47 902 59 040

Email: stig.hognestad@magseisfairfield.com

About TGS

TGS provides scientific data and intelligence to companies active in the energy sector. In addition to a global, extensive and diverse energy data library, TGS offers specialized services such as advanced processing and analytics alongside cloud-based data applications and solutions.

Important notice:

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

