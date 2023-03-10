Advanced search
    TGS   NO0003078800

TGS ASA

(TGS)
10:29:21 2023-03-09
202.00 NOK   +0.90%
03/09Tgs : Expands Ground-Breaking Multi-Client Offshore Wind Measurement Campaign to Five Locations on US East Coast
03/07Transcript : TGS ASA - Analyst/Investor Day
03/07Presentation Materials for TGS' Capital Markets Day
TGS : Announces Multi-Client 3D Seismic Survey in West Africa

03/10/2023 | 01:04am EST
OSLO, Norway (06 March 2023) - TGS, a leading global energy data and intelligence provider, are proud to announce that it has secured pre-funding for a new multi-client 3D seismic survey in West Africa. This project will commence in Q2 2023 and will be the first 3D project to be performed under the recently announced multi-year vessel agreement with COSL.

This project will expand TGS' 3D seismic data coverage, providing high-quality data in a key emerging basin in one of West Africa's prolific hydrocarbon provinces. The survey will be conducted with long offsets. It will be processed using Pre-stack Time (PSTM) and Pre-Stack Depth (PSDM) workflow with Full Waveform Inversion (FWI), enabling improved imaging of the subsurface for acreage evaluation, supporting license rounds within the region and providing excellent growth opportunities for energy companies.

The survey will be acquired by COSL's HAI YANG SHI YOU 721 (HYSY721) state-of-the-art vessel, scheduled to mobilize in Q2-2023, with final processed deliverables to be completed by Q3-2024.

About TGS
TGS provides scientific data and intelligence to companies active in the energy sector. In addition to a global, extensive and diverse energy data library, TGS offers specialized services such as advanced processing and analytics alongside cloud-based data applications and solutions. For more information about our products and services and who we are, visit TGS.com.

For media inquiries, contact:

Jaclyn Townsend
VP, Marketing
jaclyn.townsend@tgs.com

Chief Financial Officer
investor@tgs.com

TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA published this content on 10 March 2023


© Publicnow 2023
