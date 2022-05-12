Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. TGS ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TGS   NO0003078800

TGS ASA

(TGS)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  05/11 10:25:19 am EDT
151.60 NOK   +3.98%
01:39aNorway's TGS, PGS Win Pre-funding for 3D Data Survey Offshore Canada
MT
01:06aTGS Quarterly Dividend
GL
01:05aTGS Quarterly Dividend
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

TGS Announces Q1 2022 Results

05/12/2022 | 01:03am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

OSLO, Norway (12 May 2022) - TGS today reported interim financial results for Q1 2022.

Total revenue amounted to USD 132 million in Q1 2022 versus USD 142 million in Q1 2021. EBITDA was USD 101 million, and the operating result was USD 34 million, compared to USD 119 million and USD 25 million, respectively, in Q1 2021.

Percentage-of-completion (PoC) revenue (1) amounted to USD 114 million in Q1 2022, a significant increase from USD 75 million in Q1 2021.

Free cash flow (2) amounted to USD 31 million in Q1 2022, compared to USD 86 million in Q1 2021. After shareholder distribution of USD 19 million, the cash balance totaled USD 215 million on 31 March 2022 versus USD 254 million a year earlier.

The solid financial position allows TGS to maintain the quarterly dividend at USD 0.14 per share in Q2 2022.

"We are very please about our performance in Q1 2022, where we continued to see improvement in the market conditions and customers starting to become more interested in frontier areas. I’m particularly pleased with the strong late sales performance, with more than 200% growth from Q1 2021. With USD 215 million of net cash, a large and diversified energy data library, and a solid digital foundation, TGS is well positioned to benefit from the increased activity level, both in the oil and gas area and in other energy segments. Lastly, I’m pleased about the continued progress shown in the ESG area, as confirmed recently by the inclusion of TGS in the OBX ESG index,” says Kristian Johansen, CEO at TGS. 

A live webcast of the results and business update, featuring CEO Kristian Johansen and CFO Sven Børre Larsen, will be broadcasted today at 9:00 am CET.

Access and registration for online attendees is available by copying and pasting this link into your browser:
https://channel.royalcast.com/landingpage/hegnarmedia/20220512_16/

A recorded version of the entire presentation will be available on TGS.com (http://www.tgs.com) after the live event.

For more information, visit TGS.com (http://www.tgs.com) or contact:

Sven Børre Larsen
CFO
Tel: +47 90 94 36 73
E-mail: investor@tgs.com

Notes
1 - Percentage-of-completion (PoC) revenue:
PoC revenue are measured by applying the percentage-of-completion method to Early sales, added to Late sales and Proprietary sales. This is based on the principles applied prior to the implementation of IFRS 15, Revenue from Customer Contracts, on 1 January 2018.
Adjustments between IFRS and PoC revenue numbers for Q1 2022:
IFRS reported revenue: USD 132 million
- Revenue recognized from performance obligations met during Q1 for completed projects: USD 58 million
+ Revenue recognized under PoC during Q1: USD 40 million
= PoC reported revenue: USD 114 million

2 - Defined as Cash flow from operations after organic investments in the multi-client library.

Attachments


All news about TGS ASA
01:39aNorway's TGS, PGS Win Pre-funding for 3D Data Survey Offshore Canada
MT
01:06aTGS Quarterly Dividend
GL
01:05aTGS Quarterly Dividend
AQ
01:03aTGS Announces Q1 2022 Results
GL
01:01aTGS Announces Q1 2022 Results
AQ
12:56aTGS and PGS Announce South Bank 3D Multi-client Phase II Offshore Canada
GL
12:55aTGS and PGS Announce South Bank 3D Multi-client Phase II Offshore Canada
AQ
05/11TGS ASA - Annual General Meeting Held
GL
05/11TGS ASA - Annual General Meeting Held
GL
04/29TGS : Q1 2022 Presentation and Webcast
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TGS ASA
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 453 M - -
Net income 2022 42,7 M - -
Net cash 2022 249 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 43,1x
Yield 2022 3,66%
Capitalization 1 815 M 1 815 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,45x
EV / Sales 2023 3,12x
Nbr of Employees 471
Free-Float 97,5%
Chart TGS ASA
Duration : Period :
TGS ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TGS ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 15,67 $
Average target price 14,14 $
Spread / Average Target -9,74%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kristian Kuvaas Johansen Chief Executive Officer
Sven Børre Larsen Chief Financial Officer
Henry Haywood Hamilton Chief Executive Officer & Director
Zhi Ming Li SVP-Data Processing, Research & Development
Jan Schoolmeesters Executive VP-Operations & New Energy Solution
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TGS ASA72.38%1 815
WORLEY LIMITED30.39%5 074
LIBERTY ENERGY INC.45.36%2 635
SUBSEA 7 S.A.30.04%2 555
NEXTIER OILFIELD SOLUTIONS INC.174.08%2 353
TECHNIP ENERGIES N.V.-6.40%2 237