    TGS   NO0003078800

TGS ASA

(TGS)
TGS Announces a Second 3D Multi-Client Seismic Survey in the Egyptian Red Sea

04/06/2022 | 01:01am EDT
OSLO, Norway (28 February 2022) - TGS, a global provider of energy data and intelligence, today announced a new 3D seismic survey in the Red Sea, Egypt, in partnership with Schlumberger.

This survey represents the second phase of new acquisition for the partners in this region and will encompass a minimum of 5,000 square kilometers. Data will be acquired with long offsets and processed using a Pre-Stack Depth Migration (PSDM) workflow to enable subsalt imaging. The acquisition is expected to start in April 2022, with final products anticipated in mid-2023 to ensure availability ahead of future license rounds in the region.

Egypt's attractive, stable investment climate, enhanced by established exploration infrastructure and complemented by regular, transparent, and well-managed licensing rounds, has helped bolster interest in the Red Sea. The region is considered to hold significant hydrocarbon potential characterized by a wide range of prospective hydrocarbon systems comprising large, untested structures.

Kristian Johansen, CEO at TGS, commented, "TGS has a strong track record of success in enhancing exploration efforts in the region. We are committed to our goal of improving subsurface understanding for our clients in the Egyptian Red Sea. Through modern acquisition and imaging technologies, we aim to further increase exploration potential in a country that continues to attract investment from E&P companies."

TGS and Schlumberger have a long-term commitment with the Egypt Ministry of Petroleum and South Valley Egyptian Petroleum Holding Company (GANOPE) to promote the prospectivity of the Egyptian Red Sea. Through the acquisition and processing of seismic data. GANOPE is responsible for managing Egypt's hydrocarbon resource potential under latitude line 28°.

The survey is supported by industry funding.

About TGS
TGS provides scientific data and intelligence to companies active in the energy sector. In addition to a global, extensive and diverse energy data library, TGS offers specialized services such as advanced processing and analytics alongside cloud-based data applications and solutions.

Forward Looking Statement
All statements in this press release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, which are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict, and are based upon assumptions as to future events that may not prove accurate. These factors include TGS' reliance on a cyclical industry and principal customers, TGS' ability to continue to expand markets for licensing of data, and TGS' ability to acquire and process data product at costs commensurate with profitability, as well as volatile market conditions, which have been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic and the severe drop in oil prices. Actual results may differ materially from those expected or projected in the forward-looking statements. TGS undertakes no responsibility or obligation to update or alter forward-looking statements for any reason.

For more information, visit TGS.com or contact:

Sven Børre Larsen
Chief Financial Officer
investor@tgs.com


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 490 M - -
Net income 2021 -27,3 M - -
Net cash 2021 223 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -66,3x
Yield 2021 3,65%
Capitalization 1 780 M 1 780 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,18x
EV / Sales 2022 3,62x
Nbr of Employees 462
Free-Float 97,5%
Technical analysis trends TGS ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 15,36 $
Average target price 10,58 $
Spread / Average Target -31,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kristian Kuvaas Johansen Chief Executive Officer
Sven Børre Larsen Chief Financial Officer
Henry Haywood Hamilton Chief Executive Officer & Director
Zhi Ming Li SVP-Data Processing, Research & Development
Jan Schoolmeesters Executive VP-Operations & New Energy Solution
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TGS ASA54.06%1 780
WORLEY LIMITED26.62%5 334
LIBERTY OILFIELD SERVICES INC.54.74%2 859
SUBSEA 7 S.A.29.25%2 749
NEXTIER OILFIELD SOLUTIONS INC.184.51%2 462
TECHNIP ENERGIES N.V.-14.20%2 214