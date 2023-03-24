Advanced search
    TGS   NO0003078800

TGS ASA

(TGS)
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  11:25:25 2023-03-24 am EDT
165.20 NOK   -6.40%
Tgs : Approval of 2022 Financial Result
Tgs : Approval of 2022 Financial Result
TGS ASA(OB:TGS) added to Oslo OBX Total Return Index
TGS: Approval of 2022 Financial Result

03/24/2023
Oslo, Norway (24 March 2023) – The Board of Directors of TGS ASA has today approved the financial statements for 2022. The financial statements were prepared in accordance with IFRS. Please see the attachment for a summary of changes from the preliminary annual accounts announced on 9 February 2023.

About TGS
TGS provides scientific data and intelligence to companies active in the energy sector. In addition to a global, extensive and diverse energy data library, TGS offers specialized services such as advanced processing and analytics alongside cloud-based data applications and solutions.

For more information, visit TGS.com (http://www.tgs.com) or contact:

Sven Børre Larsen
CFO
Tel: +47 90 94 36 73
E-mail: investor@tgs.com

Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 740 M - -
Net income 2022 78,5 M - -
Net cash 2022 103 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 27,0x
Yield 2022 3,19%
Capitalization 1 996 M 1 996 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,56x
EV / Sales 2023 1,72x
Nbr of Employees 471
Free-Float 91,6%
Managers and Directors
Kristian Kuvaas Johansen Chief Executive Officer
Sven Børre Larsen Chief Financial Officer
Christopher Geoffrey Finlayson Chairman
Zhi Ming Li SVP-Data Processing, Research & Development
Mark Steven Leonard Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TGS ASA33.71%2 133
WORLEY LIMITED-8.80%4 838
TECHNIP ENERGIES N.V.40.97%3 927
SUBSEA 7 S.A.8.89%3 570
LIBERTY ENERGY INC.-27.42%2 039
AKER SOLUTIONS ASA1.39%1 811
