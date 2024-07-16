OSLO, Norway (16 July 2024) – TGS, a leading global provider of energy data and intelligence, is pleased to announce the award of an Ultra High Resolution 3D (UHR3D) acquisition contract in Europe, offering substantially more detailed subsurface data for shallower targets compared to traditional seismic acquisition methods. This 45-day contract reinforces and strengthens TGS' position in the offshore wind, data and characterization market, and underscores its commitment to delivering high-quality data solutions. The Ramform Vanguard will mobilize for the survey in Q3. TGS will also handle the imaging and interpretation of the collected data including UHR3D and Auxiliary measurements.

Kristian Johansen, CEO of TGS, stated, “Our geophysical approach to map and understand the shallow subsurface layers with a UHR3D system is significantly more efficient than conventional site survey solutions, and energy companies value the shorter lead time for accessing high-quality data. The offshore wind site characterization market is growing, and this project demonstrates the vital role that data and subsurface characterization play in our clients’ decision-making process for offshore wind projects. We remain excited about the growth opportunities for New Energy in the new TGS.”

