    TGS   NO0003078800

TGS ASA

(TGS)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  15:25 31/08/2022 BST
151.70 NOK   -1.94%
06:37aTGS Completes Deal to Buy ION Geophysical's Multi-Client Processing Business
MT
06:02aTGS Closes Transaction to Acquire the Multi-Client and Processing Assets of ION
GL
06:00aTGS Closes Transaction to Acquire the Multi-Client and Processing Assets of ION
AQ
TGS Closes Transaction to Acquire the Multi-Client and Processing Assets of ION

09/01/2022 | 06:02am BST
OSLO, Norway (1 September 2022) – TGS, a global provider of energy data and intelligence, today announced that on 31 August 2022, it closed its previously announced intent to acquire the multi-client and processing business of ION Geophysical Corporation (ION) (referred to as the E&P Technology and Services (EPTS) business). The acquisition includes substantially all of ION’s global offshore multi-client data library, data processing and imaging capabilities, intellectual property, and Gemini Extended Frequency Source technology and equipment. The transaction was concluded as part of ION’s bankruptcy process in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.  

ION’s data library consists of over 637,000 kilometers of 2D and over 317,000 square kilometers of 3D multi-client seismic data in major offshore petroleum provinces globally, generating revenues in excess of USD 86M in 2021. TGS funded the acquisition from its current cash holdings and employed over 60 ION employees associated with the acquired business as part of the transaction. 

Kristian Johansen, CEO at TGS, said: “We are very pleased about closing the ION acquisition announced on 1 July. While we are excited about taking over another quality data library, particularly in the South Atlantic, we are equally pleased to add strong capabilities to our processing business in terms of software, hardware, imaging technologies and people. This marks another important step to consolidating the geophysical industry in line with our strategy to create a stronger and more viable business offering.

We are looking forward to a successful integration.”
 


About TGS
TGS provides scientific data and intelligence to companies active in the energy sector. In addition to a global, extensive and diverse energy data library, TGS offers specialized services such as advanced processing and analytics alongside cloud-based data applications and solutions.

Forward Looking Statement
All statements in this press release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, which are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict, and are based upon assumptions as to future events that may not prove accurate. These factors include TGS' reliance on a cyclical industry and principal customers, TGS' ability to continue to expand markets for licensing of data, and TGS' ability to acquire and process data product at costs commensurate with profitability, as well as volatile market conditions, which have been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic and the severe drop in oil prices.  Actual results may differ materially from those expected or projected in the forward-looking statements. TGS undertakes no responsibility or obligation to update or alter forward-looking statements for any reason.

For more information, visit TGS.com or contact:

Sven Børre Larsen
Chief Financial Officer
investor@tgs.com


Financials
Sales 2022 643 M - 552 M
Net income 2022 116 M - 99,7 M
Net cash 2022 273 M - 235 M
P/E ratio 2022 15,4x
Yield 2022 3,63%
Capitalization 1 773 M 1 773 M 1 524 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,34x
EV / Sales 2023 2,42x
Nbr of Employees 471
Free-Float 95,8%
Managers and Directors
Kristian Kuvaas Johansen Chief Executive Officer
Sven Børre Larsen Chief Financial Officer
Christopher Geoffrey Finlayson Chairman
Zhi Ming Li SVP-Data Processing, Research & Development
Jan Schoolmeesters Executive VP-Operations & New Energy Solution
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TGS ASA82.90%1 773
WORLEY LIMITED39.23%5 345
LIBERTY ENERGY INC.54.64%2 880
SUBSEA 7 S.A.42.99%2 673
NEXTIER OILFIELD SOLUTIONS INC.163.94%2 317
TECHNIP ENERGIES N.V.-2.69%2 202