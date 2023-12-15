OSLO, Norway (15 December 2023) - TGS, a global provider of energy data and intelligence, announces the completion of the imaging phase for the priority area of its NOAKA Ocean Bottom Node (OBN) multi-client seismic survey in the Norwegian North Sea.

TGS has applied its proprietary OBN processing and imaging technology, including dynamic matching full-waveform inversion (DM/FWI), to this data, creating a high-quality 3D volume that will enhance the resolution and structural definition of the complex geology and reservoirs in the region.

Will Ashby, EVP of Eastern Hemisphere at TGS, stated: "As the technology leader in OBN, we continue to expand our coverage and cement our position as the largest supplier of multi-client data. The area between Oseberg and Alvheim in the Norwegian North Sea has recently witnessed significant Infrastructure-Led Exploration, and TGS remains committed to further developing the coverage in the NCS region by offering cutting-edge acquisition and imaging solutions that provide the industry with unparalleled subsurface insight."

The NOAKA OBN survey was acquired over two seasons in 2021-22 and comprises 434 square kilometers of multi-client OBN data. Processing has now been completed over a priority area of 198 square kilometers.

The processing utilizes full azimuth and ultra-long offsets to understand and illuminate the complex subsurface geology in the region. In addition, this enables a detailed velocity model to be built using TGS' industry-leading DM-FWI technology. The imaging results have also benefited from the enhanced low frequencies provided by OBN data, allowing clear and accurate depth images to be produced.

Multi-component processing enabled the up and down-going wavefields to be processed and imaged separately. The downgoing wavefields provide complimentary detailed near-surface imaging products. Imaging with FWI also shows improved imaging of deep faulting and structures below the Base Cretaceous Unconformity (BCU), which is key to understanding the Jurassic and Triassic prospectivity.

This project is supported by industry funding, and final processing deliverables are available now.

