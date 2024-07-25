TGS ASA is one of the world's leading suppliers of 2D and 3D seismic data for prospecting and developing oil and gas deposits. The group specializes in planning, acquiring, treating, interpreting and selling non-exclusive seismic surveys (or for multi-client). Net sales break down by activity as follows: - sale of proprietary seismic surveys (52.7%); - sale of non-exclusive seismic surveys (47.3%): sale of final processed data (63.6% of net sales) and sale of sale of multi-client pre-funding contracts of unfinished data (36.4%).