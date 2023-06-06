TGS Expands Multi-Client Coverage for Malvinas 3D Offshore Argentina

OSLO, Norway (6 June 2023) – TGS, a leading global provider of energy data and intelligence, announced today Malvinas 3D Phase III, an expansion of its multi-client 3D coverage in Malvinas Basin offshore Argentina. The company plans to acquire a ~7,500 square kilometer 3D seismic survey and upon completion, TGS will have built a 3D library of 25,000 square kilometers in the Malvinas Basin.

Kristian Johansen, TGS CEO, commented, "We are pleased to announce the expansion of our multi-client coverage for the Malvinas 3D project offshore Argentina. This project demonstrates our commitment to continuously providing our clients with the most up-to-date and accurate information to drive their exploration efforts. By leveraging our advanced seismic imaging technology, we aim to unlock the full potential of this region and support the energy industry in its pursuit of sustainable energy resources."

Acquisition of Malvinas 3D Phase III is expected to commence by early 2024.

This project is supported by industry funding.



