25 Jul 2024 19:03 CEST
TGS ASA
OSLO, NORWAY (25 July 2024) - An Extraordinary General Meeting of TGS ASA ("TGS"
or the "Company") was held on 25 July 2024. All resolutions proposed were
approved by the shareholders.
The minutes from the Extraordinary General Meeting are available on www.tgs.com.
For more information, visit TGS.com
email generalmeeting@tgs.com, or contact:
Bård Stenberg
VP IR & Communication
investor@tgs.com
TGS ASA
TGS ASA
TGS
