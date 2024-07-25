TGS ASA - Extraordinary General Meeting Held

25 Jul 2024 19:03 CEST

TGS ASA

OSLO, NORWAY (25 July 2024) - An Extraordinary General Meeting of TGS ASA ("TGS"
or the "Company") was held on 25 July 2024. All resolutions proposed were
approved by the shareholders.

The minutes from the Extraordinary General Meeting are available on www.tgs.com.

For more information, visit TGS.com (http://www.tgs.com),
email generalmeeting@tgs.com, or contact:

Bård Stenberg
VP IR & Communication
investor@tgs.com

More information:
Access the news on Oslo Bors NewsWeb site

TGS ASA

Oslo Børs Newspoint

TGS ASA

NO0003078800

TGS

Oslo Børs

