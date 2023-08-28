HOUSTON, Texas(28 August 2023) TGS, a leading provider of energy data solutions, is proud to announce the launch of TGS Data Verse, a transformative cloud-based solution designed to revolutionize the way companies manage energy data. This innovative solution, also known as Data Management as a Service (DMaaS), offers a comprehensive suite of tools and technologies that empower energy companies to efficiently handle their data, allowing them to concentrate on their core business operations.

Jan Schoolmeesters, EVP of Digital Energy Solutions at TGS, commented: "TGS Data Verse represents a significant step forward in the data management space for the energy sector. With this cutting-edge solution, companies can streamline their data workflows, accelerate decision-making processes and unlock new levels of efficiency in just a few days. Our commitment to excellence and deep expertise in energy data management, spanning several decades, ensures that TGS is at the forefront of the digital transformation journey for our industry."

Cost Savings and Operational Efficiency:

TGS Data Verse offers a unique opportunity for companies to optimize their operations and drive cost savings. Leveraging[IA1] Multi Dimensional Input Output (MDIO), TGS' fully open-source data storage format, the solution can significantly reduce storage costs by over 30%. Additionally, the solution empowers users with faster data access, providing up-to-date information at their fingertips for quicker decision-making and streamlined workflows. By managing the complexities of data infrastructure in the cloud, TGS Data Verse eliminates operational complexities and reduces digital clutter. This includes optimizing ingestion, quality control, cataloging, and streaming workflows. The platform's inherent scalability further enables customers to seamlessly expand storage capabilities, ensuring adaptability to ever-changing market conditions.

Enhanced Data Analysis and Decision-Making:

TGS Data Verse equips energy companies with advanced data analysis and decision-making tools. With Machine Learning (ML) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) readiness, the platform enables users to uncover patterns, trends, and insights within their data, facilitating informed and confident decision-making in days rather than months. Backed by TGS' extensive expertise in energy data management, companies can confidently delegate data management to experts, allowing them to prioritize other business priorities. This strategic alignment with industry pioneers of OSDU ensures businesses can seamlessly navigate their digital journey.

To learn more about TGS Data Verse and its powerful functionalities, visit: https://www.tgs.com/digital/data-management-as-a-service.

About TGS

TGS provides scientific data and intelligence to companies active in the energy sector. In addition to a global, extensive and diverse energy data library, TGS offers specialized services such as advanced processing and analytics alongside cloud-based data applications and solutions. For more information about our products and services and who we are, visit TGS.com.

For media inquiries, contact:

Jaclyn Townsend

VP, Marketing

jaclyn.townsend@tgs.com