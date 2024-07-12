Major Shareholder Disclosure Notification - TGS ASA

12 Jul 2024 15:47 CEST

Subscribe
Issuer

TGS ASA

Please see attachment on www.newsweb.no

More information:
Access the news on Oslo Bors NewsWeb site

623591_TGS ASA_Form_FIL - TD2024-07-10.pdf

Source

TGS ASA

Provider

Oslo Børs Newspoint

Company Name

TGS ASA

ISIN

NO0003078800

Symbol

TGS

Market

Oslo Børs

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA published this content on 12 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2024 13:53:03 UTC.