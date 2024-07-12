12 Jul 2024 15:47 CEST
TGS ASA
Please see attachment on www.newsweb.no
More information:
Access the news on Oslo Bors NewsWeb site
623591_TGS ASA_Form_FIL - TD2024-07-10.pdf
TGS ASA
Oslo Børs Newspoint
TGS ASA
NO0003078800
TGS
Oslo Børs
Attachments
- Original Link
- Permalink
Disclaimer
TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA published this content on 12 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2024 13:53:03 UTC.