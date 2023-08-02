OSLO, Norway(2 August 2023) - TGS-Petrodata, having secured a Petroleum Exploration License (PEL) with support from the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), is pleased to announce the commencement of the Awele South 3D multi-client survey offshore Nigeria.

This project was previously announced at the TGS Capital Markets Day on 7 March 2023.

Will Ashby, Executive Vice President for the Eastern Hemisphere at TGS, commented, "TGS-Petrodata has an extensive multi-client data library in Nigeria, including reprocessed 2D seismic and our regional multibeam and seafloor sampling study. We are delighted to expand our footprint with the Awele South 3D survey. Since this project was announced in March 2023, the TGS-Petrodata team has worked diligently alongside the NUPRC, NCDMB, COSL and other stakeholders to ensure successful commencement of the survey.

As one of Africa's largest and oldest hydrocarbon producers, unlocking this prospectivity and de-risking drilling operations will further bolster Nigeria's energy production capacity. Having insight into the petroleum system of the Niger Delta basin will enhance our understanding of the country's potential energy resources."

Under strict compliance with the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) 2021, this project aims to enhance Nigeria's energy potential by providing valuable insights into untapped hydrocarbon resources and revealing deep and ultra-deepwater petroleum systems of the Niger Delta Basin.

The 'Awele South 3D 2023' project will encompass approximately 5,900 square kilometers within the designated 56,000 square kilometers PEL area.

The project, supported by industry funding, is anticipated to span approximately 90 days, with completion planned in Q4 2023.

