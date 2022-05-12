Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. TGS ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TGS   NO0003078800

TGS ASA

(TGS)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  05/11 10:25:19 am EDT
151.60 NOK   +3.98%
01:39aNorway's TGS, PGS Win Pre-funding for 3D Data Survey Offshore Canada
MT
01:06aTGS Quarterly Dividend
GL
01:05aTGS Quarterly Dividend
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

TGS Quarterly Dividend

05/12/2022 | 01:06am EDT
OSLO, Norway (12 May 2022) – Following the authorization from the Annual General Meeting on 11 May 2021, the Board of TGS ASA has resolved to distribute a quarterly dividend of the NOK equivalent of USD 0.14 per share (NOK 1.36 per share) in Q2 2022.

Key information relating to the cash dividend:

  • Dividend amount and declared currency: USD 0.14 per share (equivalent to NOK 1.36 per share)
  • Last trading day including right: 18 May 2022
  • Ex-date: 19 May 2022
  • Record date: 20 May 2022
  • Payment date: 2 June 2022
  • Date of approval: 11 May 2022         

Company summary     
TGS ASA provides scientific data and intelligence to companies active in the energy sector. In addition to a global, extensive and diverse energy data library, TGS offers specialized services such as advanced processing and analytics alongside cloud-based data applications and solutions.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 453 M - -
Net income 2022 42,7 M - -
Net cash 2022 249 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 43,1x
Yield 2022 3,66%
Capitalization 1 815 M 1 815 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,45x
EV / Sales 2023 3,12x
Nbr of Employees 471
Free-Float 97,5%
Chart TGS ASA
Duration : Period :
TGS ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TGS ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 15,67 $
Average target price 14,14 $
Spread / Average Target -9,74%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kristian Kuvaas Johansen Chief Executive Officer
Sven Børre Larsen Chief Financial Officer
Henry Haywood Hamilton Chief Executive Officer & Director
Zhi Ming Li SVP-Data Processing, Research & Development
Jan Schoolmeesters Executive VP-Operations & New Energy Solution
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TGS ASA72.38%1 815
WORLEY LIMITED30.39%5 074
LIBERTY ENERGY INC.45.36%2 635
SUBSEA 7 S.A.30.04%2 555
NEXTIER OILFIELD SOLUTIONS INC.174.08%2 353
TECHNIP ENERGIES N.V.-6.40%2 237