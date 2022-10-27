Advanced search
    TGS   NO0003078800

TGS ASA

(TGS)
2022-10-26
146.40 NOK   -0.61%
01:03aTGS announces Q3 2022 results
GL
01:02aTGS announces Q3 2022 results
AQ
01:01aTGS Quarterly Dividend
AQ
TGS Quarterly Dividend

10/27/2022 | 01:03am EDT
OSLO, NORWAY (27 October 2022) – Following the authorization from the Annual General Meeting on 12 May 2022, the Board of TGS ASA has resolved to distribute a quarterly dividend of the NOK equivalent of USD 0.14 per share (NOK 1.48 per share) in Q4 2022.

Key information relating to the cash dividend:

  • Dividend amount and declared currency: USD 0.14 per share (equivalent to NOK 1.48 per share)
  • Last trading day including right: 2 November 2022
  • Ex-date: 3 November 2022
  • Record date: 4 November 2022
  • Payment date: 17 November 2022
  • Date of approval: 26 October 2022   

TGS ASA provides scientific data and intelligence to companies active in the energy sector. In addition to a global, extensive and diverse energy data library, TGS offers specialized services such as advanced processing and analytics alongside cloud-based data applications and solutions.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 741 M - -
Net income 2022 124 M - -
Net cash 2022 131 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 14,9x
Yield 2022 3,89%
Capitalization 1 778 M 1 778 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,22x
EV / Sales 2023 1,41x
Nbr of Employees 471
Free-Float 96,0%
Managers and Directors
Kristian Kuvaas Johansen Chief Executive Officer
Sven Børre Larsen Chief Financial Officer
Christopher Geoffrey Finlayson Chairman
Zhi Ming Li SVP-Data Processing, Research & Development
Jan Schoolmeesters Executive VP-Operations & New Energy Solution
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TGS ASA74.15%1 778
WORLEY LIMITED31.23%4 702
LIBERTY ENERGY INC.63.40%2 887
SUBSEA 7 S.A.63.03%2 883
NEXTIER OILFIELD SOLUTIONS INC.202.82%2 744
TECHNIP ENERGIES N.V.-1.29%2 211