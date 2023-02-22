TGS : Recognized as U.S. Best-in-Class Employer by Gallagher

HOUSTON, Texas(22 February 2023) - TGS, a global provider of energy data and intelligence, participated in Gallagher's 2022 U.S. Benefits Strategy & Benchmarking Survey and was identified as an organization that excelled in optimizing employee and organizational wellbeing. TGS was recognized for its comprehensive framework for strategically investing in benefits, compensation and employee communication to support the health, financial security and career growth of its employees at a sustainable cost structure. Designations like Gallagher's Best-in-Class Employer help current and potential employees understand and appreciate an organization's workplace culture and people strategy; important differentiators as employers compete for talent in a tight labor market.

Whitney Eaton, EVP of People & Sustainability, commented: "We are pleased to be recognized as a company whose benefits, compensation, professional development and overall people strategy is viewed as "Best in Class!" We consider our workforce one of our greatest assets and continually strive to ensure we provide one of the best workplaces in energy."

As a U.S. Best-in-Class Employer, TGS was assigned points based on its relative performance in:

Planning horizons for the benefits and compensation strategies

Extent of their wellbeing strategy

Turnover rate for full-time equivalents (FTEs)

Completion of a workforce engagement survey

Use of an HR technology strategy and its level of sophistication

Difference in healthcare costs over the prior year

Use of a communication strategy



"TGS was recognized as a U.S. Best-in-Class Employer because of how they approach organizational priorities with a long-term outlook; provide high-quality, high-value benefits; and build and solidify a strong organizational culture through their communications," said William F. Ziebell, CEO of Gallagher's Benefits & HR Consulting Division "In doing so, TGS invests in the whole employee by providing distinct and relevant wellbeing resources that will attract and retain talent."

About the Best-in-Class Benchmarking Analysis

Gallagher's U.S. Best-in-Class Benchmarking Analysis profiles statistically significant attributes of top-performing midsize (100-999 FTEs) and large employers (1,000 or more FTEs). Data from Gallagher's 2022 U.S. Benefits Strategy & Benchmarking Survey was interpreted to identify participants that excel in optimizing employee and organizational wellbeing. To learn more about the report and the qualifying criteria, click here.

TGS provides scientific data and intelligence to companies active in the energy sector. In addition to a global, extensive and diverse energy data library, TGS offers specialized services such as advanced processing and analytics alongside cloud-based data applications and solutions. For more information about our products and services and who we are, visit TGS.com.

Gallagher (NYSE:AJG), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. Gallagher provides these services in approximately 130 countries around the world through its owned operations and a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

