Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. TGS ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TGS   NO0003078800

TGS ASA

(TGS)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  09:27:37 2023-02-22 am EST
177.30 NOK   -1.61%
09:17aTgs : Recognized as U.S. Best-in-Class Employer by Gallagher
PU
02/21Tgs : Licenses Recently-Enhanced Carbon Storage Prospecting Platform to Major Energy Company
PU
02/20TGS Commences New Seismic Data Project in US
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

TGS : Recognized as U.S. Best-in-Class Employer by Gallagher

02/22/2023 | 09:17am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HOUSTON, Texas(22 February 2023) - TGS, a global provider of energy data and intelligence, participated in Gallagher's 2022 U.S. Benefits Strategy & Benchmarking Survey and was identified as an organization that excelled in optimizing employee and organizational wellbeing. TGS was recognized for its comprehensive framework for strategically investing in benefits, compensation and employee communication to support the health, financial security and career growth of its employees at a sustainable cost structure. Designations like Gallagher's Best-in-Class Employer help current and potential employees understand and appreciate an organization's workplace culture and people strategy; important differentiators as employers compete for talent in a tight labor market.

Whitney Eaton, EVP of People & Sustainability, commented: "We are pleased to be recognized as a company whose benefits, compensation, professional development and overall people strategy is viewed as "Best in Class!" We consider our workforce one of our greatest assets and continually strive to ensure we provide one of the best workplaces in energy."

As a U.S. Best-in-Class Employer, TGS was assigned points based on its relative performance in:

  • Planning horizons for the benefits and compensation strategies
  • Extent of their wellbeing strategy
  • Turnover rate for full-time equivalents (FTEs)
  • Completion of a workforce engagement survey
  • Use of an HR technology strategy and its level of sophistication
  • Difference in healthcare costs over the prior year
  • Use of a communication strategy


"TGS was recognized as a U.S. Best-in-Class Employer because of how they approach organizational priorities with a long-term outlook; provide high-quality, high-value benefits; and build and solidify a strong organizational culture through their communications," said William F. Ziebell, CEO of Gallagher's Benefits & HR Consulting Division "In doing so, TGS invests in the whole employee by providing distinct and relevant wellbeing resources that will attract and retain talent."

About the Best-in-Class Benchmarking Analysis
Gallagher's U.S. Best-in-Class Benchmarking Analysis profiles statistically significant attributes of top-performing midsize (100-999 FTEs) and large employers (1,000 or more FTEs). Data from Gallagher's 2022 U.S. Benefits Strategy & Benchmarking Survey was interpreted to identify participants that excel in optimizing employee and organizational wellbeing. To learn more about the report and the qualifying criteria, click here.

About TGS
TGS provides scientific data and intelligence to companies active in the energy sector. In addition to a global, extensive and diverse energy data library, TGS offers specialized services such as advanced processing and analytics alongside cloud-based data applications and solutions. For more information about our products and services and who we are, visit TGS.com.

About Gallagher
Gallagher (NYSE:AJG), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. Gallagher provides these services in approximately 130 countries around the world through its owned operations and a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

For media inquiries, contact:
Jaclyn Townsend
VP, Marketing
jaclyn.townsend@tgs.com

Attachments

Disclaimer

TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA published this content on 22 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2023 14:16:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about TGS ASA
09:17aTgs : Recognized as U.S. Best-in-Class Employer by Gallagher
PU
02/21Tgs : Licenses Recently-Enhanced Carbon Storage Prospecting Platform to Major Energy Compa..
PU
02/20TGS Commences New Seismic Data Project in US
MT
02/20TGS Announces New Onshore Multi-Client Program in the Midland Basin
GL
02/20TGS Announces New Onshore Multi-Client Program in the Midland Basin
AQ
02/20TGS Announces New Onshore Multi-Client Program in the Midland Basin
CI
02/16Tgs : Ex dividend of NOK 1.46 today
AQ
02/16TGS ASA : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
02/09Tgs : Magseis Fairfield is Now TGS
PU
02/09TGS ASA Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 740 M - -
Net income 2022 78,5 M - -
Net cash 2022 103 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 27,6x
Yield 2022 3,11%
Capitalization 2 184 M 2 184 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,81x
EV / Sales 2023 1,83x
Nbr of Employees 471
Free-Float 91,6%
Chart TGS ASA
Duration : Period :
TGS ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TGS ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 17,54 $
Average target price 19,00 $
Spread / Average Target 8,32%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kristian Kuvaas Johansen Chief Executive Officer
Sven Børre Larsen Chief Financial Officer
Christopher Geoffrey Finlayson Chairman
Zhi Ming Li SVP-Data Processing, Research & Development
Mark Steven Leonard Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TGS ASA36.52%2 184
WORLEY LIMITED2.80%5 576
SUBSEA 7 S.A.14.82%3 667
TECHNIP ENERGIES N.V.28.77%3 531
LIBERTY ENERGY INC.-6.18%2 645
NEXTIER OILFIELD SOLUTIONS INC.-0.87%2 141