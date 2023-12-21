HOUSTON, Texas (21 December 2023) - TGS, a leading global provider of energy data and intelligence, is pleased to announce the successful completion of a series of marine Ocean Bottom Node (OBN) surveys offshore Guyana. On December 1st, 2023, the final node recovery marked the culmination of three exclusive OBN surveys commissioned by ExxonMobil Guyana. TGS successfully acquired 2,400 square kilometers of OBN data within a span of 410 days, concluding the data acquisition process 20 days ahead of the projected schedule. This achievement not only sets a record for the longest deepwater node survey but also showcases TGS' cutting-edge ZXPLR node technology utilized throughout the surveys.

During field operations, TGS earned 12 Catch of the Week (COTW) awards from ExxonMobil Wells. The COTW program acknowledges outstanding achievements related to health, safety and the environment across all of ExxonMobil Wells' operations worldwide. The awards reflect the unwavering commitment, expertise, and teamwork demonstrated by our field crews, and TGS extends its warmest congratulations to the teams and individuals who earned these awards. TGS also recovered 1.2 metric tons of marine debris, removing a large amount of discarded fishing gear, plastics and other harmful debris from the marine environment in Guyana.

Carel Hooijkaas, Executive Vice President of Acquisition at TGS, commented, "In the history of our Company, we have delivered many firsts. This project was another first, with the longest deepwater node survey being successfully acquired for ExxonMobil Guyana. We did this safely and efficiently in one of the most congested fields in the world. We worked in true collaboration to deliver an OBN dataset which will deliver value to ExxonMobil for years to come."

TGS credits the success of this campaign to its robust TGS' ONE TEAM approach and culture, whereby every individual supporting this campaign worked as one team regardless of the company they represented. TGS recognizes and commends everyone involved in executing these OBN surveys safely, efficiently and ahead of schedule.

About TGS

TGS provides scientific data and intelligence to companies active in the energy sector. In addition to a global, extensive and diverse energy data library, TGS offers specialized services such as advanced processing and analytics alongside cloud-based data applications and solutions.

For media inquiries, contact:

Jaclyn Townsend

VP, Marketing

jaclyn.townsend@tgs.com