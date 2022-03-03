Log in
    TGS   NO0003078800

TGS ASA

(TGS)
03/22 03:43:40 am
116.75 NOK   +5.18%
03/02Mandatory Notification of Trades
AQ
03/02Declaration of Holdings - TGS ASA
AQ
02/25TGS Share Repurchase
GL
TGS Share Repurchase

03/03/2022 | 03:32am EST
Oslo, Norway (03 March 2022) – On period from 25 February 2022 to 02 March 2022, TGS ASA (TGS) purchased 30,592 own shares on the Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of NOK 97.2599 per share. Following the purchase TGS owns 1,429,853 shares, representing 1.218% of the total outstanding shares.

The shares were purchased in connection with the share repurchase announced on 11 February 2021.

Overview of transactions
DateAggregated daily volume (number of shares)Weighted average share price per day (NOK)Total daily transaction value (NOK)
25-Feb-221,00095.476495,476
28-Feb-2229,59297.32022,879,899
    
    
    
    
    
Previously disclosed buy-backs under the program (accumulated)1,384,261102.5463141,950,818
Accumulated under the buy-back program1,414,853102.4320144,926,193
 
The issuer's holding of own shares:  
Following the completion of the above transactions, TGS owns a total of 1,429,853 own shares, corresponding to 1.218% of TGS' share capital.
    
Appendix:   
An overview of all transactions made under the buy-back programme that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no.

About TGS
TGS provides scientific data and intelligence to companies active in the energy sector. In addition to a global, extensive and diverse energy data library, TGS offers specialized services such as advanced processing and analytics alongside cloud-based data applications and solutions.

For more information, visit TGS.com or contact:

Sven Børre Larsen
Chief Financial Officer
investor@tgs.com

Attachment


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2022
