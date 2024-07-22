OSLO, Norway (22 July 2024) - TGS, a global leader in energy data and intelligence, has signed an agreement with Mauritania's Ministère du Pétrole, des Mines et de l'Énergie to integrate, enhance and license additional subsurface data, strengthening their position as the sole provider of multi-client subsurface data in the Republic.



This agreement allows TGS to significantly expand the onshore and offshore data available across Mauritania. The new subsurface data includes ten narrow azimuth input 3D seismic surveys, processed by ION in 2022 using 3D pre-stack depth migration, resulting in a fully merged and migrated volume of 19,092 km². Additionally, there is approximately 84,000 km² of 3D surveys from offshore block relinquishments, offshore and onshore wells, and around 20,000 line km of onshore 2D seismic data within the Taoudeni Basin.

Offshore exploration in Mauritania has focused on the Cenozoic salt-draped channel plays, highlighted by the discovery of the Chinguetti field in 2001. Since then, most wells have targeted this proven play. Recent exploration in deepwater and neighboring regions has revealed significant potential in the Cretaceous channel sand plays and shelf clastics above the carbonate platform. Untapped potential also exists in the carbonate platform and syn-rift areas.

David Hajovsky, EVP of Multi-Client at TGS, remarked: "Mauritania offers significant hydrocarbon potential. These critical datasets will provide comprehensive subsurface insights, connecting drilled prospects to underexplored regions like the deepwater. When combined with TGS' extensive database along the MSGBC basin, this will enable a thorough mega-regional analysis, enhancing understanding of analogs and variations along the margin."

Data is available now from TGS on a multi-client basis.

Image: Map showing available TGS subsurface data onshore and offshore Mauritania





