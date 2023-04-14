Advanced search
    TGS   NO0003078800

TGS ASA

(TGS)
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  08:23:14 2023-04-14 am EDT
178.20 NOK   -2.57%
TGS and QED Energy Associates Announce Collaboration
PU
04/13TGS Publishes its 2022 Annual Report
GL
04/13TGS Publishes its 2022 Annual Report
AQ
TGS : and QED Energy Associates Announce Collaboration

04/14/2023
HOUSTON, Texas (14 April 2023) - TGS, a global provider of energy data and intelligence, announced today a collaboration with QED that allows QED trainees to have access to TGS well data, the world's most comprehensive well data library in every major US basin. This will enable QED's expertly trained engineering technicians to quickly identify the right data for their workflows through TGS products.

QED Energy Associates is committed to providing the best engineering technician training and consulting services in the upstream petroleum industry. QED's team of expert consulting technicians is managed by their executive team. Utilizing TGS well data saves time and provides assurance of relevant and high-quality data integrated into user workflows.

Our goal is to provide access to a vast subsurface data library and interpretive products to allow QED engineering technicians to use the TGS well data tool for modeling, visualization, and export into industry software applications.

​Jan Schoolmeesters, EVP of Digital Energy Solutions at TGS, said, "We are excited about working with QED, a best-in-class engineering technician training and consulting company. We are future-proofing the industry by enabling highly skilled resources to answer pressing exploration and field development questions using TGS well data."

Courtney Stephens, Founder and CEO of QED Energy Associates, remarks, "Both TGS and QED are known for our world class customer service. QED is proud to announce this collaboration with TGS. A relationship where the QED'ers understand and expertly use the outstanding line of products offered by TGS translates to success for our entire joint customer base."

For more information, visit TGS Well Data online at https://www.tgs.com/products-services/well-data.

About TGS

TGS provides scientific data and intelligence to companies active in the energy sector. In addition to a global, extensive and diverse energy data library, TGS offers specialized services such as advanced processing and analytics alongside cloud-based data applications and solutions. For more information about our products and services and who we are, visit TGS.com.

For media inquiries, contact:

Jaclyn Townsend

VP, Marketing

jaclyn.townsend@tgs.com

Disclaimer

TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA published this content on 14 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2023 12:15:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 740 M - -
Net income 2022 78,5 M - -
Net cash 2022 103 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 27,9x
Yield 2022 3,08%
Capitalization 2 208 M 2 208 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,85x
EV / Sales 2023 2,02x
Nbr of Employees 471
Free-Float 91,6%
Managers and Directors
Kristian Kuvaas Johansen Chief Executive Officer
Sven Børre Larsen Chief Financial Officer
Christopher Geoffrey Finlayson Chairman
Zhi Ming Li SVP-Data Processing, Research & Development
Mark Steven Leonard Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TGS ASA38.56%2 208
WORLEY LIMITED2.73%5 490
TECHNIP ENERGIES N.V.38.79%3 923
SUBSEA 7 S.A.8.18%3 544
LIBERTY ENERGY INC.-16.36%2 349
NEXTIER OILFIELD SOLUTIONS INC.-8.87%1 968
