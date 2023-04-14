TGS : and QED Energy Associates Announce Collaboration

HOUSTON, Texas (14 April 2023) - TGS, a global provider of energy data and intelligence, announced today a collaboration with QED that allows QED trainees to have access to TGS well data, the world's most comprehensive well data library in every major US basin. This will enable QED's expertly trained engineering technicians to quickly identify the right data for their workflows through TGS products.

QED Energy Associates is committed to providing the best engineering technician training and consulting services in the upstream petroleum industry. QED's team of expert consulting technicians is managed by their executive team. Utilizing TGS well data saves time and provides assurance of relevant and high-quality data integrated into user workflows.

Our goal is to provide access to a vast subsurface data library and interpretive products to allow QED engineering technicians to use the TGS well data tool for modeling, visualization, and export into industry software applications.

​Jan Schoolmeesters, EVP of Digital Energy Solutions at TGS, said, "We are excited about working with QED, a best-in-class engineering technician training and consulting company. We are future-proofing the industry by enabling highly skilled resources to answer pressing exploration and field development questions using TGS well data."

Courtney Stephens, Founder and CEO of QED Energy Associates, remarks, "Both TGS and QED are known for our world class customer service. QED is proud to announce this collaboration with TGS. A relationship where the QED'ers understand and expertly use the outstanding line of products offered by TGS translates to success for our entire joint customer base."

