  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. TGS ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TGS   NO0003078800

TGS ASA

(TGS)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  10:25:13 2023-06-07 am EDT
153.60 NOK   +0.52%
TGS, SLB Start Multi-client Acquisition in US Gulf of Mexico
MT
TGS and SLB Announce Engagement Phase 4 in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico
GL
01:00aTGS and SLB Announce Engagement Phase 4 in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico
AQ
TGS and SLB Announce Engagement Phase 4 in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico

06/08/2023 | 01:02am EDT
OSLO, Norway (8 June 2023) – TGS, a global provider of energy data and intelligence, in a strategic collaboration with SLB, today announced the start of the Engagement 4 Ocean Bottom Node (OBN) multi-client acquisition in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.

Acquisition of the 152 OCS block, sparse OBN survey is now underway, extending contiguous data coverage from prior phases into western Green Canyon. In an area known for increasingly challenging subsurface imaging, application of full-waveform inversion (FWI) utilizing ultra-long offsets will provide a dataset that represents a step-change in the conceivable geological and geophysical interpretation. In support of existing leases and future lease sale acreage, fast-track products will be made available in Q4 2023, with final processing completion scheduled for H2 2024.

Kristian Johansen, CEO at TGS, commented: “Alongside our project partners, we are excited to bring our sixth multi-client OBN project to fruition in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico. Ever-positive, proven imaging results from prior phases support continued application of these advanced seismic techniques, delivering significant exploration value to our clients.”

The project is supported by industry funding.

About TGS
TGS provides scientific data and intelligence to companies active in the energy sector. In addition to a global, extensive and diverse energy data library, TGS offers specialized services such as advanced processing and analytics alongside cloud-based data applications and solutions.

Forward Looking Statement
All statements in this press release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, which are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict and are based upon assumptions as to future events that may not prove accurate. These factors include volatile market conditions, investment opportunities in new and existing markets, demand for licensing of data within the energy industry, operational challenges, and reliance on a cyclical industry and principal customers. Actual results may differ materially from those expected or projected in the forward-looking statements. TGS undertakes no responsibility or obligation to update or alter forward-looking statements for any reason.

For more information, visit TGS.com or contact:

Sven Børre Larsen
Chief Financial Officer
investor@tgs.com

Attachment


Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 021 M - -
Net income 2023 143 M - -
Net cash 2023 145 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 10,8x
Yield 2023 5,17%
Capitalization 1 733 M 1 733 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,55x
EV / Sales 2024 1,26x
Nbr of Employees 908
Free-Float 91,6%
Chart TGS ASA
Duration : Period :
TGS ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TGS ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 13,92 $
Average target price 20,67 $
Spread / Average Target 48,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kristian Kuvaas Johansen Chief Executive Officer
Sven Børre Larsen Chief Financial Officer
Christopher Geoffrey Finlayson Chairman
Zhi Ming Li SVP-Data Processing, Research & Development
Mark Steven Leonard Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TGS ASA16.36%1 733
WORLEY LIMITED8.87%5 726
TECHNIP ENERGIES N.V.29.96%3 553
SUBSEA 7 S.A.0.00%3 059
LIBERTY ENERGY INC.-16.68%2 336
NEXTIER OILFIELD SOLUTIONS INC.-10.17%1 913
