  Homepage
  Equities
  Norway
  Oslo Bors
  TGS ASA
  News
  Summary
    TGS   NO0003078800

TGS ASA

(TGS)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  08:23 2022-10-11 am EDT
155.80 NOK   +0.91%
TGS : and the American Institute of Formation Evaluation (AIFE) Announce Strategic Partnership

10/11/2022 | 08:12am EDT
HOUSTON, Texas (11 October 2022) - TGS, a global provider of energy data and intelligence, today announced a partnership with AIFE to jointly provide the largest analyzed library of commercial historical drill stem tests (DSTs) in the US alongside TGS' best in class log and well data library, giving customers a new perspective on Well Data value.

AIFE is the leading industry provider of over 170,000 high-quality, expertly interpreted, and quality controlled DSTs dating back to the 1930's collected over the last 60 years. Together, TGS and AIFE will deliver comprehensive DSTs that are easy to access, now integrated with TGS' geological and well data, allowing the industry to quickly and efficiently answer questions about reservoir and basinal conditions.

Historical DSTs are notoriously difficult to obtain as most original records have been destroyed. Now, with access to the most comprehensive DST library in the US, companies can reduce the uncertainty of predicted reservoir properties and conditions and uncover previously missed investment opportunities.

Reveal the best well data insights with DSTs for:

  • Benchmarking to increase the accuracy of predictions
  • Re-evaluate wells that were never developed
  • Calibrate basin models
  • Search facility for referencing technical papers


Steven B Misner, Managing Director of AIFE, said, "After 40 years of holding my U.S. database proprietary, it is my pleasure to work with TGS on bringing it to the marketplace. The comprehensive software offered by TGS, and its exemplary staff are my primary reasons for doing so. I believe that the pressure data offered by TGS via AIFE will open windows on the exploration/engineering fronts that have yet to be recognized, which gives me both pleasure and excitement."

Carl Neuhaus, VP of Well Data at TGS, said, "We are excited about our partnership with AIFE and believe it will allow our customers to better understand reservoir conditions for drilling targets. Having greater accuracy creating regional estimates of temperature, fluid, permeability, pressure, or elevation of the OWC (oil water contact) from any nearby wells targeting the same reservoir with DSTs decreases the investment risk."

For more information, visit TGS Well Data online at https://www.tgs.com/products-services/well-data.

About TGS
TGS provides scientific data, data-driven solutions and intelligence to companies active in the energy sector. In addition to a global, extensive and diverse energy data library, TGS offers specialized services such as advanced processing and analytics alongside cloud-based data applications and solutions.

For more information, visit TGS.com or contact:
Jaclyn Townsend
VP, Marketing
jaclyn.townsend@tgs.com

About AIFE
 Steve Misner, founder of AIFE, has dedicated over 30 years of his career building a world class DST database. Mr. Misner, who has a background in reservoir engineering, and his expert staff have analyzed over 500,000 DST's worldwide, including over 170,000 in the onshore United States alone. AIFE is the only entity in the United States with a comprehensive DST library spanning almost 100 years.

For more information, contact:
Steven B Misner
Founder, AIFE
AIFE@cox.net

Disclaimer

TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA published this content on 11 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2022 12:11:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 703 M - -
Net income 2022 119 M - -
Net cash 2022 197 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 14,8x
Yield 2022 3,85%
Capitalization 1 670 M 1 670 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,10x
EV / Sales 2023 1,96x
Nbr of Employees 471
Free-Float 96,0%
Chart TGS ASA
Duration : Period :
TGS ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TGS ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 14,43 $
Average target price 16,97 $
Spread / Average Target 17,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kristian Kuvaas Johansen Chief Executive Officer
Sven Børre Larsen Chief Financial Officer
Christopher Geoffrey Finlayson Chairman
Zhi Ming Li SVP-Data Processing, Research & Development
Jan Schoolmeesters Executive VP-Operations & New Energy Solution
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TGS ASA82.55%1 670
WORLEY LIMITED25.21%4 397
LIBERTY ENERGY INC.48.25%2 687
SUBSEA 7 S.A.53.72%2 634
TECHNIP ENERGIES N.V.-0.94%2 157
NEXTIER OILFIELD SOLUTIONS INC.148.73%2 156