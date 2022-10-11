TGS : and the American Institute of Formation Evaluation (AIFE) Announce Strategic Partnership

HOUSTON, Texas (11 October 2022) - TGS, a global provider of energy data and intelligence, today announced a partnership with AIFE to jointly provide the largest analyzed library of commercial historical drill stem tests (DSTs) in the US alongside TGS' best in class log and well data library, giving customers a new perspective on Well Data value.

AIFE is the leading industry provider of over 170,000 high-quality, expertly interpreted, and quality controlled DSTs dating back to the 1930's collected over the last 60 years. Together, TGS and AIFE will deliver comprehensive DSTs that are easy to access, now integrated with TGS' geological and well data, allowing the industry to quickly and efficiently answer questions about reservoir and basinal conditions.

Historical DSTs are notoriously difficult to obtain as most original records have been destroyed. Now, with access to the most comprehensive DST library in the US, companies can reduce the uncertainty of predicted reservoir properties and conditions and uncover previously missed investment opportunities.

Reveal the best well data insights with DSTs for:

Benchmarking to increase the accuracy of predictions

Re-evaluate wells that were never developed

Calibrate basin models

Search facility for referencing technical papers



Steven B Misner, Managing Director of AIFE, said, "After 40 years of holding my U.S. database proprietary, it is my pleasure to work with TGS on bringing it to the marketplace. The comprehensive software offered by TGS, and its exemplary staff are my primary reasons for doing so. I believe that the pressure data offered by TGS via AIFE will open windows on the exploration/engineering fronts that have yet to be recognized, which gives me both pleasure and excitement."

Carl Neuhaus, VP of Well Data at TGS, said, "We are excited about our partnership with AIFE and believe it will allow our customers to better understand reservoir conditions for drilling targets. Having greater accuracy creating regional estimates of temperature, fluid, permeability, pressure, or elevation of the OWC (oil water contact) from any nearby wells targeting the same reservoir with DSTs decreases the investment risk."

For more information, visit TGS Well Data online at https://www.tgs.com/products-services/well-data.

About TGS

TGS provides scientific data, data-driven solutions and intelligence to companies active in the energy sector. In addition to a global, extensive and diverse energy data library, TGS offers specialized services such as advanced processing and analytics alongside cloud-based data applications and solutions.

For more information, visit TGS.com or contact:

Jaclyn Townsend

VP, Marketing

jaclyn.townsend@tgs.com

About AIFE

Steve Misner, founder of AIFE, has dedicated over 30 years of his career building a world class DST database. Mr. Misner, who has a background in reservoir engineering, and his expert staff have analyzed over 500,000 DST's worldwide, including over 170,000 in the onshore United States alone. AIFE is the only entity in the United States with a comprehensive DST library spanning almost 100 years.

For more information, contact:

Steven B Misner

Founder, AIFE

AIFE@cox.net