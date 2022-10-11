Advanced search
    TGS   NO0003078800

TGS ASA

(TGS)
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  10:27 2022-10-11 am EDT
153.90 NOK   -0.32%
02:02pTGS – New Share Capital Registered
GL
02:01pTGS – New Share Capital Registered
AQ
02:01pCompletion of the Recommended Voluntary Exchange Offer for All Shares in Magseis Fairfield ASA
GL
TGS – New Share Capital Registered

10/11/2022 | 02:02pm EDT
OSLO, Norway (11 October 2022) - Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement today regarding the issuance of consideration shares under the recommended voluntary exchange offer by TGS ASA to acquire all shares in Magseis Fairfield ASA.

The share capital increase pertaining to the issuance of the 8,726,649 consideration shares has today been registered with the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises (Nw.: Foretaksregisteret). The new registered share capital of TGS ASA is thus NOK 31,231,859.50, divided on 124,927,438 shares with a nominal value of NOK 0.25 each.

Contact:
TGS: Sven Børre Larsen,
CFO Tel: +47 909 43 673
Email: investor@tgs.com

About TGS:
TGS provides scientific data and intelligence to companies active in the energy sector. In addition to a global, extensive and diverse energy data library, TGS offers specialized services such as advanced processing and analytics alongside cloud-based data applications and solutions.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 670 M - -
Net income 2022 106 M - -
Net cash 2022 188 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 16,4x
Yield 2022 3,85%
Capitalization 1 670 M 1 670 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,21x
EV / Sales 2023 1,82x
Nbr of Employees 471
Free-Float 96,0%
Managers and Directors
Kristian Kuvaas Johansen Chief Executive Officer
Sven Børre Larsen Chief Financial Officer
Christopher Geoffrey Finlayson Chairman
Zhi Ming Li SVP-Data Processing, Research & Development
Jan Schoolmeesters Executive VP-Operations & New Energy Solution
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TGS ASA82.55%1 670
WORLEY LIMITED25.21%4 397
LIBERTY ENERGY INC.48.25%2 687
SUBSEA 7 S.A.53.72%2 634
TECHNIP ENERGIES N.V.-0.94%2 157
NEXTIER OILFIELD SOLUTIONS INC.148.73%2 156