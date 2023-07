TH International Limited announced that it has opened its 700th coffee shop and expanded into China’s Northwest as part of its broader growth plans. The 700th store is the first in the northwest city of Yinchuan and spearheads Tims’ continuing geographic expansion across China. A city of nearly three million people, Yinchuan is a fabled stop along the Silk Road, where Chinese and Arab merchants have met and traded for centuries.

Tims celebrated the milestone opening with a festive celebration and traditional lion dance, welcoming guests to witness the ribbon cutting and taste Tims’ signature warmth.