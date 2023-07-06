TH International Limited announced that it has opened its 700th coffee shop and expanded into Chinaâ€™s Northwest as part of its broader growth plans. The 700th store is the first in the northwest city of Yinchuan and spearheads Timsâ€™ continuing geographic expansion across China. A city of nearly three million people, Yinchuan is a fabled stop along the Silk Road, where Chinese and Arab merchants have met and traded for centuries.

Tims celebrated the milestone opening with a festive celebration and traditional lion dance, welcoming guests to witness the ribbon cutting and taste Timsâ€™ signature warmth.