Since our First Store Opening in February 2019, We Have Been Passionately Committed to Serving our Innovative and Locally-Relevant Offerings to our Fast-Growing Following of Loyal Guests

SHANGHAI, Feb. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tims China (NASDAQ: THCH) reached the significant milestone of its 5th anniversary in China today, celebrating our fifth year of providing outstanding guest experiences in the Chinese market. Just in the last year, some of the notable milestones we crossed included opening our 900th store, entering our 60th city in China and welcoming our 18 millionth loyalty club member.







Tims China 5th Anniversary

Concurrent with Tims China’s celebrations, Tim Hortons, the globally renowned coffee brand, celebrates its 60th anniversary. To commemorate both remarkable milestones and double celebrations, Tims China has launched a line of "Double Anniversary" lattes. This limited-edition series includes the "Double Pistachio Latte," the "Double Hazelnut Latte”, the "Double Matcha Latte," and the "Double Latte." Also making a comeback are three classic donut varieties, bringing the warmth of early spring and a touch of sweetness to everyone.





"60th Anniversary" New products

Over the last five years, Tims China has proven to be a desirable and differentiated player in the Chinese market by providing an outstanding guest experience and strong value for money, while offering a locally adapted food menu. There is ample room to grow from here – driven by our compelling offering and the exceptional growth of the coffee sector in China.

Yongchen Lu, CEO of Tims China, reflects on the five-year journey: "We are honored by the affection Tims has won from Chinese consumers. At this five-year milestone, we are confident that Tims will continue to integrate deeply into China's budding coffee-loving market, seizing industry opportunities while consistently zooming in on customer needs. With the success we have enjoyed to date, we are more committed than ever to winning over our guests by giving them superior experiences through our differentiated and locally-relevant coffee and food options. Keeping that firmly in mind, we look at the next five years of our development in China with great confidence and enthusiasm."

About TH International Limited

TH International Limited (Nasdaq: THCH) (“Tims China”) is the parent company of the exclusive master franchisees of Tim Hortons coffee shops in mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macau and Popeyes restaurants in mainland China and Macau. Tims China was founded by Cartesian Capital Group and Tim Hortons Restaurants International, a subsidiary of Restaurant Brands International (TSX: QSR) (NYSE: QSR).

The company’s philosophy is rooted in world-class execution and data-driven decision making and centered around true local relevance, continuous innovation, genuine community, and absolute convenience. For more information, please visit https://www.timschina.com/.

INVESTOR AND MEDIA CONTACTS

Investor Relations

Tims China Investor Relations:

IR@timschina.com

Public Relations

Tims China Public Relations:

Patty.Yu@timschina.com

Images accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/57201474-db3c-476a-a8b8-434c5c52e6b2

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/49dd2087-05cc-4e5e-acb2-da6b31cb7ea3



