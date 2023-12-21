Official TH INTERNATIONAL LIMITED press release

SHANGHAI, China, Dec. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TH International Limited (“Tims China” (Nasdaq: THCH)), the exclusive operator of Tim Hortons coffee shops and Popeyes restaurants in China, has partnered with ride-hailing company DiDi Chuxing (“DiDi”) as part of a brand-building campaign. This new partnership focuses on cross-brand and cross-channel marketing, leveraging Didi’s large customer base to bolster awareness of the Tims China brand.



DiDi app users who hailed rides between November 27 and December 10 accumulated points toward a free Tims bagel or coffee. Tims China customers who purchased an item in its Orange Aroma series, such as the Orange Cinnamon Latte, received a co-branded Tims-DiDi sticker and cup sleeve. Tims China also set up DiDi-themed stores in Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Wuhan, and Chengdu as part of the cross-brand promotion.

As a result of the campaign, Tims China acquired around 20,000 new loyalty club members and generated approximately 1.7 million yuan in incremental sales. Furthermore, the campaign garnered significant attention on Xiaohongshu (also called “Red”), China's popular social network, with over 11 million views.





Co-branded sticker and cup sleeve DiDi-themed Tims China store

The partnership initiative combines the customer reach of DiDi’s huge transportation portfolio of taxis, ride-hailing vehicles, and shared bicycles - all widely accessible across China - with Tims China’s expansive network of over 800 stores. The partnership extends the customer base of both brands and furthers Tims China’s strategic focus on the important market segment of commuting professionals.

"We are excited to be reaching new customers amongst Didi’s large ridership," said Yongchen Lu, CEO of Tims China. "Our collaboration with DiDi Chuxing, a world leader in transportation services, is a great example of cross-channel promotion that builds our loyal customer base, which currently includes at over 18 million program members and is growing every day."

