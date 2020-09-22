Log in
TH Plantations

TH PLANTATIONS

(THPLANT)
  Report
End-of-day quote BURSA MALAYSIA - 09/21
0.49 MYR   -2.97%
12:50aTH PLANTATIONS : Monthly production figures (mining / plantation / timber)
PU
TH Plantations : MONTHLY PRODUCTION FIGURES (MINING / PLANTATION / TIMBER)

09/22/2020 | 12:50am EDT

Changes in Director's Interest (Section 219 of CA 2016)

JIANKUN INTERNATIONAL BERHAD

Information Compiled By KLSE

Particulars of Director

Name DATUK LEE KIAN SENG
Descriptions(Class) Ordinary Shares

Details of changes

No

Date of change

No of securities

Type of transaction

Nature of Interest

21/07/2020

7,000

Disposed

Deemed Interest

Name of registered holder Lee Ynh Tyng
Description of 'Others' Type of Transaction
Consideration (if any)

22/07/2020

20,000

Disposed

Deemed Interest

Name of registered holder Lee Cheng Yee
Description of 'Others' Type of Transaction
Consideration (if any)

22/07/2020

242,600

Disposed

Deemed Interest

Name of registered holder Lee Ynh Tyng
Description of 'Others' Type of Transaction
Consideration (if any)

Circumstances by reason of which change has occurred 
(1) Disposal of 7,000 ordinary shares by Lee Ynh Tyng on 21 July 2020 via open market; 
(2) Disposal of 242,600 ordinary shares by Lee Ynh Tyng on 22 July 2020 via open market; and
(3) Disposal of 20,000 ordinary shares by Lee Cheng Yee on 22 July 2020 via open market. 
Deemed interest pursuant to Sections 8 and 59(11) of the Companies Act, 2016.
Nature of interest 
Deemed Interest

Total no of securities after change

Direct (units) 15,367,300
Direct (%) 9.210
Indirect/deemed interest (units) 17,571,000
Indirect/deemed interest (%) 10.532
Date of notice 23/07/2020
Date notice received by Listed Issuer 23/07/2020

Announcement Info

Company Name JIANKUN INTERNATIONAL BERHAD
Stock Name JIANKUN
Date Announced 23 Jul 2020
Category Changes in Director's Interest Pursuant to Section 219 of CA 2016
Reference Number CS4-23072020-00005

Disclaimer

TH Plantations Bhd published this content on 22 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 September 2020 04:49:04 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 552 M 134 M 134 M
Net income 2020 11,8 M 2,86 M 2,86 M
Net Debt 2020 1 242 M 301 M 301 M
P/E ratio 2020 37,7x
Yield 2020 2,04%
Capitalization 433 M 105 M 105 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,03x
EV / Sales 2021 2,62x
Nbr of Employees 7 554
Free-Float 89,8%
Chart TH PLANTATIONS
Duration : Period :
TH Plantations Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 0,34 MYR
Last Close Price 0,49 MYR
Spread / Highest target -28,6%
Spread / Average Target -30,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -32,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Muzmi Mohamed Chief Executive Officer
Abu Talib bin Othman Chairman
Mhamod bin Mokhtar Chief Operations Officer
Rahimi bin Ramli Chief Financial Officer
Hamidon bin Hassan Assistant General Manager-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TH PLANTATIONS-24.62%105
SIME DARBY PLANTATION-7.34%8 413
IOI CORPORATION-3.04%6 841
AAK AB-6.43%4 825
FIRST RESOURCES LIMITED-32.63%1 526
PT ASTRA AGRO LESTARI TBK-26.93%1 321
