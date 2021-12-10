Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Malaysia
  BURSA MALAYSIA
  TH Plantations Berhad
  6. News
  7. Summary
    THPLANT   MYL5112OO007

TH PLANTATIONS BERHAD

(THPLANT)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

TH Plantations Berhad : MATERIAL LITIGATION

12/10/2021 | 05:32am EST
We refer to our announcements dated 30 March 2021, 31 March 2021, 13 April 2021, 20 May 2021, 8 June 2021, 25 June 2021, 26 July 2021, 27 August 2021 and 17 November 2021 in relation to the Civil Suit initiated by Tamaco against THP.

At the case management on 10 December 2021, the Civil Suit was withdrawn without liberty to file afresh on the following agreements:-

i. That the withdrawal of the Civil Suit will be effected with no order as to costs;

ii. That the parties have no further claims against each other in relation to or arising from or in connection with the SPA dated 5 December 2019; and

iii. That the interlocutory injunction dated 3 June 2021 will consequently fall.

THP's solicitors will proceed to file the order reflecting the above.

This announcement is dated 10 December 2021.

Disclaimer

TH Plantations Bhd published this content on 10 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 December 2021 10:31:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
