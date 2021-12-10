TH Plantations Berhad : OTHERS

The Company wishes to inform that the Audit Committee of the Company will be known as the Audit & Risk Management Committee with effect from 10 December 2021. The members of the Audit & Risk Management Committee shall remain the same as follows:-

1. Encik Mohd Adzahar bin Abdul Wahid - Chairman, Independent Non-Executive Director

2. Dato' Shari bin Haji Osman - Member, Independent Non-Executive Director

3. YM Tengku Dato' Seri Hasmuddin bin Tengku Othman - Member, Non-Independent Non-Executive Director

This announcement is dated 10 December 2021.