  Homepage
  Equities
  Malaysia
  BURSA MALAYSIA
  TH Plantations Berhad
  News
  Summary
    THPLANT   MYL5112OO007

TH PLANTATIONS BERHAD

(THPLANT)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote BURSA MALAYSIA - 12/14
0.595 MYR   -2.46%
TRANSACTIONS (CHAPTER 10 OF LISTING REQUIREMENTS) : NON RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS

12/15/2021 | 04:59am EST
Unless otherwise stated, the definition used in this announcement shall carry the same meaning as those defined in the announcements dated 5 December 2019, 6 December 2019, 10 December 2020 and 31 December 2020 in relation to the Proposed Disposals.

We also make reference to our announcements dated 10 December 2021 in relation to the withdrawal of the Civil Suit initiated by Tamaco Plantation Sdn. Bhd. ("Tamaco") against THP and 15 December 2021 in relation to the withdrawal of the Judicial Review Application proceedings.

Following thereto, the Company is pleased to announce that the SPA dated 5 December 2019 entered between THP and Tamaco is terminated and that there shall be no further claims against each other in relation to or arising from or in connection with the SPA ("Termination of the SPA").

The Termination of the SPA is expected not to have a material financial impact on the earnings per share and net assets per share of the Company.

This announcement is dated 15 December 2021.

Disclaimer

TH Plantations Bhd published this content on 15 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 December 2021 09:58:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 682 M 161 M 161 M
Net income 2021 70,1 M 16,6 M 16,6 M
Net Debt 2021 1 002 M 237 M 237 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,30x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 526 M 124 M 124 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,24x
EV / Sales 2022 2,13x
Nbr of Employees 7 560
Free-Float 87,8%
Chart TH PLANTATIONS BERHAD
Duration : Period :
TH Plantations Berhad Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,60 MYR
Average target price 0,48 MYR
Spread / Average Target -19,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mohamed Zainurin Mohamed Zain Chief Executive Officer & Director
Shahrizal Suhainy Chief Financial Officer
Abu Talib bin Othman Chairman
Mohamad Yusop bin Omar Independent Non-Executive Director
Shari bin Haji Osman Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TH PLANTATIONS BERHAD4.39%124
NESTLÉ S.A.18.95%369 240
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.8.41%88 427
YIHAI KERRY ARAWANA HOLDINGS CO., LTD-40.59%54 790
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY0.35%42 572
GENERAL MILLS, INC.12.09%39 921