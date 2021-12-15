TRANSACTIONS (CHAPTER 10 OF LISTING REQUIREMENTS) : NON RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS

Unless otherwise stated, the definition used in this announcement shall carry the same meaning as those defined in the announcements dated 5 December 2019, 6 December 2019, 10 December 2020 and 31 December 2020 in relation to the Proposed Disposals.

We also make reference to our announcements dated 10 December 2021 in relation to the withdrawal of the Civil Suit initiated by Tamaco Plantation Sdn. Bhd. ("Tamaco") against THP and 15 December 2021 in relation to the withdrawal of the Judicial Review Application proceedings.

Following thereto, the Company is pleased to announce that the SPA dated 5 December 2019 entered between THP and Tamaco is terminated and that there shall be no further claims against each other in relation to or arising from or in connection with the SPA ("Termination of the SPA").

The Termination of the SPA is expected not to have a material financial impact on the earnings per share and net assets per share of the Company.

This announcement is dated 15 December 2021.