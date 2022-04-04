TRANSACTIONS (CHAPTER 10 OF LISTING REQUIREMENTS) : RECURRENT RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS

The Company will seek its shareholders' approval at its forthcoming Annual General Meeting for the Proposed Shareholders' Mandate.
The Circular to Shareholders setting out the details of the Proposed Shareholders' Mandate will be despatched in due course to the shareholders of the Company.
This announcement is dated 4 April 2022.
Disclaimer
TH Plantations Bhd published this content on 04 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2022 05:03:02 UTC.