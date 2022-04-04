Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Malaysia
  4. BURSA MALAYSIA
  5. TH Plantations Berhad
  6. News
  7. Summary
    THPLANT   MYL5112OO007

TH PLANTATIONS BERHAD

(THPLANT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

TRANSACTIONS (CHAPTER 10 OF LISTING REQUIREMENTS) : RECURRENT RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS

04/04/2022 | 01:04am EDT
The Company will seek its shareholders' approval at its forthcoming Annual General Meeting for the Proposed Shareholders' Mandate.

The Circular to Shareholders setting out the details of the Proposed Shareholders' Mandate will be despatched in due course to the shareholders of the Company.

This announcement is dated 4 April 2022.

Disclaimer

TH Plantations Bhd published this content on 04 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2022 05:03:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 682 M 162 M 162 M
Net income 2021 70,1 M 16,6 M 16,6 M
Net Debt 2021 1 002 M 238 M 238 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 734 M 174 M 174 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,54x
EV / Sales 2022 2,30x
Nbr of Employees 7 560
Free-Float 87,8%
Chart TH PLANTATIONS BERHAD
Duration : Period :
TH Plantations Berhad Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TH PLANTATIONS BERHAD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,83 MYR
Average target price 0,71 MYR
Spread / Average Target -14,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mohamed Zainurin Mohamed Zain Chief Executive Officer & Director
Shahrizal Suhainy Chief Financial Officer
Abu Talib bin Othman Chairman
Shari bin Haji Osman Independent Non-Executive Director
Mohammed Adzahar bin Abdul Wahid Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TH PLANTATIONS BERHAD38.33%174
NESTLÉ S.A.-5.16%360 006
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.-4.19%88 200
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY34.89%51 281
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY11.23%48 910
THE HERSHEY COMPANY13.08%44 901