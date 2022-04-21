Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Thai Agro Energy Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TAE   TH3548010000

THAI AGRO ENERGY PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(TAE)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  04-19
2.120 THB   +0.95%
07:55aTHAI AGRO ENERGY PUBLIC : Resolutions of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders Year 2022
PU
03/21THAI AGRO ENERGY PUBLIC : Dissemination of Invitation to the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders Year 2022
PU
03/17THAI AGRO ENERGY PUBLIC : Schedule of the 2022AGM of Shareholders and Omission of dividend payment for the year 2021.
PU
Thai Agro Energy Public : Resolutions of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders Year 2022

04/21/2022 | 07:55am EDT
Date/Time
21 Apr 2022 18:40:19
Headline
Resolutions of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders Year 2022
Symbol
TAE
Source
TAE
Full Detailed News 
                Shareholders meeting's resolution

Subject                                  : Shareholders meeting's resolution
Shareholder's meeting date               : 21-Apr-2022
Meeting's resolution                     : Accordingly approved with board's 
resolution
______________________________________________________________________
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer 
through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination
of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the
Stock Exchange of Thailand only.  The Stock Exchange of Thailand has   no
responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures,
reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any
losses and damages in any cases.  In case you have any inquiries or
clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed
company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Thai Agro Energy pcl published this content on 21 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2022 11:54:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 2 208 M 65,3 M 65,3 M
Net income 2021 -58,4 M -1,73 M -1,73 M
Net Debt 2021 1 568 M 46,4 M 46,4 M
P/E ratio 2021 -39,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 120 M 62,7 M 62,7 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,55x
EV / Sales 2021 1,74x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 30,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Theeranant Kunakasem Manager-Accounting & Finance
Virach Aphimeteetamrong Chairman
Somrudee Suwannaroop CEO-Administration & Production
Satit Chanjavanakul Independent Director
Padetpai Meekun-iam Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THAI AGRO ENERGY PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-7.02%63
VERBIO VEREINIGTE BIOENERGIE AG42.95%5 913
RENEWABLE ENERGY GROUP, INC.44.20%3 089
NEL ASA6.08%2 858
GREEN PLAINS INC.-13.23%1 617
CROPENERGIES AG16.97%1 358