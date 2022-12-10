Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Thai Airways International
  6. News
  7. Summary
    THAI   TH0245010002

THAI AIRWAYS INTERNATIONAL

(THAI)
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  2021-05-16
3.320 THB   +29.69%
12/10Thai Airways International : And singapore airlines sign mou to forge new strategic partnership
PU
11/30Thai Airways International : Smile and VFS Global Facilitate e-Visa On Arrival Process for Inbound Passengers
PU
11/25Thai Airways names new CEO amid restructuring plan
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
Most relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Thai Airways International : AND SINGAPORE AIRLINES SIGN MOU TO FORGE NEW STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP

12/10/2022 | 07:13pm EST
Thai Airways International Public Company Limited (THAI) and Singapore Airlines (SIA) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to form a new strategic partnership. This will result in the airlines progressively code sharing more extensively on each other's services and exploring wide-ranging commercial collaboration that provides their customers with more options and value, as well as greater benefits and an enhanced travel experience.

In the initial phase, THAI and SIA will codeshare on each other's flight services between Singapore and Bangkok. THAI will also codeshare on SIA's flight services to Cape Town and Johannesburg in South Africa; Houston, Los Angeles, New York (John F. Kennedy International Airport and Newark Liberty International Airport), San Francisco, and Seattle in the United States of America; as well as Vancouver in Canada, by the first quarter of 2023, subject to regulatory approval.

Additional codeshare arrangements to points in both airlines' networks will be explored to support increased air connectivity to Thailand and Singapore, as well as points in Europe, India, and South West Pacific routes.

Mr. Goh Choon Phong, Chief Executive Officer, Singapore Airlines, said: "SIA and THAI have had a close relationship for many years, which we aim to strengthen through this comprehensive agreement. Both airlines have a loyal customer base, as well as extensive operations within South East Asia and around the world. This is a win-win opportunity to support the growth of our respective hubs and enhance the options and service offerings for our customers."

Mr. Suvadhana Sibunruang, THAI Acting Chief Executive Officer, said: "THAI and Singapore Airlines have shared a long-term relationship, and I am glad that this cooperation between the two airlines will certainly cater for the demand of travellers between Thailand, Singapore, and beyond. It will also enable the expansion of THAI's network to more service points in the United States, Canada, South Africa, Europe, India, and South West Pacific routes. The codeshare arrangements will greatly benefit our customers in a range of service areas including the frequent flyer programme, customer experiences, lounge access, and airport ground services. The collaboration strengthens both the airlines' networks as members of Star Alliance."

* * *

Attachments

Disclaimer

Thai Airways International pcl published this content on 12 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 December 2022 00:12:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 21 572 M 622 M 622 M
Net income 2021 55 118 M 1 589 M 1 589 M
Net Debt 2021 134 B 3 873 M 3 873 M
P/E ratio 2021 0,13x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 7 247 M 209 M 209 M
EV / Sales 2020 4,80x
EV / Sales 2021 6,56x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 48,7%
Chart THAI AIRWAYS INTERNATIONAL
Duration : Period :
Thai Airways International Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Suvadhana Sibunruang Chief Executive Officer
Chai Eamsiri Chief Financial Officer
Surachai Piencharoensak Executive Vice President-Technical
Pongtorn Thepkanjana Executive Vice President-Operations
Amnart Jeeramaneemai Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THAI AIRWAYS INTERNATIONAL0.00%209
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED10.02%26 196
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-13.51%21 632
AIR CHINA LIMITED31.99%19 846
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED10.06%17 538
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-13.25%15 876