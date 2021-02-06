Thai Airways International : Germany has announced the new policy on entering the country

Passengers traveling to/from Frankfurt Airport must wear medical face masks (so-called surgical masks or masks with the identifier KN95/N95 and FFP2) in all terminal areas of the airport. Non-medical masks such as fabric masks, scarves, visors and masks with valves are no longer permitted.



For more information, please visit https://www.frankfurt-airport.com/en.html

