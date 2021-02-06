Log in
THAI AIRWAYS INTERNATIONAL

THAI AIRWAYS INTERNATIONAL

(THAI)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Thai Airways International : Germany has announced the new policy on entering the country

02/06/2021 | 02:03am EST
Passengers traveling to/from Frankfurt Airport must wear medical face masks (so-called surgical masks or masks with the identifier KN95/N95 and FFP2) in all terminal areas of the airport. Non-medical masks such as fabric masks, scarves, visors and masks with valves are no longer permitted.

For more information, please visit https://www.frankfurt-airport.com/en.html

Disclaimer

Thai Airways International pcl published this content on 28 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2021 07:02:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 46 828 M 1 560 M 1 560 M
Net income 2020 -66 438 M -2 213 M -2 213 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -0,15x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 7 858 M 262 M 262 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,17x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,32x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 48,7%
Chart THAI AIRWAYS INTERNATIONAL
Duration : Period :
Thai Airways International Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THAI AIRWAYS INTERNATIONAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 1,86 THB
Last Close Price 3,60 THB
Spread / Highest target -5,56%
Spread / Average Target -48,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -91,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Chansin Treenuchagron President & Director
Chaiyapruk Didyasarin Chairman
Pongtorn Thepkanjana Executive Vice President-Operations
Chai Eamsiri Chief Financial Officer, EVP-Finance & Accounting
Surachai Piencharoensak Executive Vice President-Technical
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THAI AIRWAYS INTERNATIONAL13.92%262
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.2.34%25 996
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-4.55%20 949
AIR CHINA LIMITED-5.41%14 074
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC.-2.57%13 225
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED1.08%12 134
