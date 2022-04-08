Log in
    THAI   TH0245010002

THAI AIRWAYS INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(THAI)
Thai Airways International Public : Increases Fleet Efficiency in Response to the Tourism Sector Recovery

04/08/2022 | 09:50am EDT
On 6 April 2022, Thai Airways International Public Company Limited (THAI) welcomed two Boeing 777-300ERs aircraft into its fleet and will take an additional delivery of the same type of aircraft this month. The three aircraft, with Royal First Class cabin, will help enhance fleet competency and accommodate an increase in air travel demand following the international border reopening.

The company has completed the lease process of three Boeing 777-300ERs in 2018. The leasing fee is calculated with Power-by-the-Hour approach in the first term of the contract while the lease fee in the later terms were negotiated based on the company's rehabilitation plan framework.

Boeing 777-300ER is a wide-bodied aircraft with spacious cabin, equipped with state-of-the-art technology. The aircraft is fuel efficient and has been designed to be environmentally friendly products to help reduce carbon emissions. The aircraft can accommodate a total of 303 passengers. There are eight seats in Royal First Class; 40 seats in Royal Silk Class; and 255 seats in Economy Class with the latest selection of inflight entertainment. In addition, the B777-300ER aircraft is one of the four main aircraft types included in the rehabilitation plan as it will help THAI reduce its maintenance costs while heightening service quality.

THAI plans to utilize three Boeing 777-300ERs for operations on the Bangkok-London route commencing at the end of April 2022.

Disclaimer

Thai Airways International pcl published this content on 07 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2022 13:49:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
