  Homepage
  Equities
  Thailand
  Stock Exchange of Thailand
  Thai Airways International Public Company Limited
  News
  7. Summary
    THAI   TH0245010002

THAI AIRWAYS INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(THAI)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Thai Airways International Public : Voted Third Place for World's Best Airline Cabin Crew and Fourth Place for World's Best Airport Services by Skytrax

10/02/2021 | 01:28pm EDT
Thai Airways International Public Company Limited (THAI) was voted 3rd place for World's Best Airline Cabin Crew and 4th place for World's Best Airport Services at the Skytrax 2021 World Airline Awards announcement recently held in London, United Kingdom. The awards reflect THAI's world class service standard and quality. THAI also achieved a number of recognitions of Skytrax global ranking in the following categories: 5th in Best Airline Staff in Asia which recognizes the combined airline staff service across both the airport and the onboard experience; 6th in World's Best Economy Class; and 9th in Best Economy Class Airline Catering.

The accomplishment especially during this challenging time of Covid-19 pandemic, suggested a strong commitment and dedication of THAI employees who have been working tirelessly to provide all possible supports in rendering their services while maximizing the level of service quality. THAI is determined to offer flight services with the highest standard of safety and convenience. All employees are constantly working to enhance inflight services to ensure a smooth journey and pleasant flying experience for all customers.

World Airline Awards are the results for the Skytrax survey that was first launched in 1999 as the first worldwide, annual airline customer satisfaction survey, which is 100 percent independent, impartial, and global. The survey was to acquire customers' satisfaction, opinion and experiences with the airline products and services in every aspect such as check-in process, seat comfort, cabin interior, food and beverages, cabin crew services or inflight services. This year's Skytrax customer survey was conducted during September 2019 - July 2021. During 2020 - 2021, the airline industry has been affected severely by the Covid-19 pandemic. Demand for travel has greatly decreased due to countries' lockdowns and strict travel restrictions. The 2021 Awards represent both of more normal travel times and some travel during the global pandemic.

...........

Disclaimer

Thai Airways International pcl published this content on 01 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2021 17:27:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 24 463 M 728 M 728 M
Net income 2021 -34 826 M -1 037 M -1 037 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -0,21x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 7 247 M 215 M 216 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,30x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,11x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 48,7%
Managers and Directors
Suvadhana Sibunruang Chief Executive Officer
Chai Eamsiri Chief Financial Officer
Surachai Piencharoensak Executive Vice President-Technical
Pongtorn Thepkanjana Executive Vice President-Operations
Amnart Jeeramaneemai Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THAI AIRWAYS INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED5.06%215
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.12.86%28 939
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC5.48%22 435
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.18.64%16 614
AIR CHINA LIMITED-15.57%14 516
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-4.76%13 779