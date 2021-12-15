Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Thai Airways International Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    THAI   TH0245010002

THAI AIRWAYS INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(THAI)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Thai Airways International Public : and Key Travel Agencies Move Forward to Promote land Tourism

12/15/2021 | 02:49pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Thai Airways International Public Company Limited recently organized a networking conference under the theme "THAI Networking: Discover Brand New Sky" attended by key local and overseas travel agencies along with international media. Mastercard was the official sponsor of this event with other prominent sponsors such as the Peninsula Bangkok, Jim Thompson, TCEB, and ERB. The event was presided over by Mr. Nond Kalinta, THAI Chief Commercial Officer, THAI Management executives along with notable faces from Thailand's Travel Trade and Tourism partners such as TAT, TCEB, and ATTA at the Peninsula Bangkok.

Mr. Nond Kalinta said THAI is ready to move forward to regain confidence and trust amongst local and overseas travel agencies and partners, especially those from Europe who represent important revenue share to THAI. The conference further highlights THAI's readiness as the national carrier with a focus on the areas of sales, marketing and revenue strategies to coincide with the Government's country reopening policy. All participants were introduced to THAI's new products and services while proactive progress of the Rehabilitation Plan was also communicated. THAI's key pillar marketing strategies were highlighted as follows:

• Sales and Revenue Optimization:

THAI will focus on potential revenue-generating destinations that will enable THAI to maximize sales and profit. THAI is also working in close cooperation with Star Alliance, partner airlines and THAI Smile Airways to effectively enhance route network for both international and domestic destinations.

• Feasible Products & Improved Services:

Customer centric approach, with seamless differentiation, is a core component and key integral factor when designing THAI's products and services. New products and services will also be introduced such as exclusive privileges for Royal Orchid Plus members, pre-selected meals service for Royal Silk Class passengers and enhanced inflight entertainment. THAI is also collaborating with Doi Tung, The Mae Fah Luang Foundation, to reflect our effort to support and commit to sustainable change through the creation of "Black Silk Blend," the special coffee exclusively blended for THAI, which will be served onboard for Royal Silk Class passengers.

• Pricing and Distribution Channels:

Sales distribution will be further enhanced through collaboration with travel agencies and online channels. The pricing will be more simplified and dynamic to market demand.

• Marketing Communication:

Digital Marketing will be extensively utilized based on customer network core behaviors to ensure better experience to access, engage, personalize, connect, and collaborate. This will be implemented with improved always-on content, social media harmonization and modern CRM platform with AI capabilities.

All functions and departments at THAI are more ready than ever before. Our pilots and cabin crew are fully vaccinated to ensure the highest safety standard and hygiene. THAI is working continuously with all our partners through synergy, creativity, and agility to ensure the Commercial Excellence for sustainable business growth and opportunities.

.............


Disclaimer

Thai Airways International pcl published this content on 13 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 December 2021 19:48:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about THAI AIRWAYS INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
02:49pTHAI AIRWAYS INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC : is the First Airline to Fly Passengers from Bangkok to..
PU
12/06THAI AIRWAYS INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC : Introduces Roundtrip Phuket-Sydney Flights in Response..
PU
12/06THAI AIRWAYS INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC : Royal Orchid Prestige Lounge Ready to Welcome Passenge..
PU
11/26THAI AIRWAYS INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC : Changing of CFO
PU
11/19THAI AIRWAYS INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC : Taste of Passion – New Website by THAI Catering
PU
11/19THAI AIRWAYS INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC : and Travel Agencies Join Hands to Boost land Tourism
PU
11/16THAI AIRWAYS INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC : Reports Progress of its Rehabilitation Plan and 2021 N..
PU
11/16Thai Airways International Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Nine..
CI
11/14THAI AIRWAYS INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC : SP, NP signs posted on the securities of THAI as the a..
PU
11/14THAI AIRWAYS INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC : Management Discussion and Analysis for the first nine-..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on THAI AIRWAYS INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 188 B 5 636 M 5 636 M
Net income 2021 -2 415 M -72,3 M -72,3 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -1,05x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 7 247 M 217 M 217 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,04x
EV / Sales 2022
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 48,7%
Chart THAI AIRWAYS INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Thai Airways International Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 3,32 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Suvadhana Sibunruang Chief Executive Officer
Chai Eamsiri Chief Financial Officer
Surachai Piencharoensak Executive Vice President-Technical
Pongtorn Thepkanjana Executive Vice President-Operations
Amnart Jeeramaneemai Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THAI AIRWAYS INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED5.06%217
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-9.15%23 299
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-11.44%18 384
AIR CHINA LIMITED-16.39%15 899
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-5.19%15 064
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.-4.32%13 399