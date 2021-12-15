Thai Airways International Public : and Key Travel Agencies Move Forward to Promote land Tourism

Thai Airways International Public Company Limited recently organized a networking conference under the theme "THAI Networking: Discover Brand New Sky" attended by key local and overseas travel agencies along with international media. Mastercard was the official sponsor of this event with other prominent sponsors such as the Peninsula Bangkok, Jim Thompson, TCEB, and ERB. The event was presided over by Mr. Nond Kalinta, THAI Chief Commercial Officer, THAI Management executives along with notable faces from Thailand's Travel Trade and Tourism partners such as TAT, TCEB, and ATTA at the Peninsula Bangkok.

Mr. Nond Kalinta said THAI is ready to move forward to regain confidence and trust amongst local and overseas travel agencies and partners, especially those from Europe who represent important revenue share to THAI. The conference further highlights THAI's readiness as the national carrier with a focus on the areas of sales, marketing and revenue strategies to coincide with the Government's country reopening policy. All participants were introduced to THAI's new products and services while proactive progress of the Rehabilitation Plan was also communicated. THAI's key pillar marketing strategies were highlighted as follows:

• Sales and Revenue Optimization:

THAI will focus on potential revenue-generating destinations that will enable THAI to maximize sales and profit. THAI is also working in close cooperation with Star Alliance, partner airlines and THAI Smile Airways to effectively enhance route network for both international and domestic destinations.

• Feasible Products & Improved Services:

Customer centric approach, with seamless differentiation, is a core component and key integral factor when designing THAI's products and services. New products and services will also be introduced such as exclusive privileges for Royal Orchid Plus members, pre-selected meals service for Royal Silk Class passengers and enhanced inflight entertainment. THAI is also collaborating with Doi Tung, The Mae Fah Luang Foundation, to reflect our effort to support and commit to sustainable change through the creation of "Black Silk Blend," the special coffee exclusively blended for THAI, which will be served onboard for Royal Silk Class passengers.

• Pricing and Distribution Channels:

Sales distribution will be further enhanced through collaboration with travel agencies and online channels. The pricing will be more simplified and dynamic to market demand.

• Marketing Communication:

Digital Marketing will be extensively utilized based on customer network core behaviors to ensure better experience to access, engage, personalize, connect, and collaborate. This will be implemented with improved always-on content, social media harmonization and modern CRM platform with AI capabilities.

All functions and departments at THAI are more ready than ever before. Our pilots and cabin crew are fully vaccinated to ensure the highest safety standard and hygiene. THAI is working continuously with all our partners through synergy, creativity, and agility to ensure the Commercial Excellence for sustainable business growth and opportunities.

