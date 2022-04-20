Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Thailand
  Stock Exchange of Thailand
  Thai Airways International Public Company Limited
  News
  Summary
    THAI   TH0245010002

THAI AIRWAYS INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(THAI)
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  05-16
3.320 THB   +29.69%
12:06pTHAI AIRWAYS INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC : and Key Travel Agencies from Japan, South Korea and Australia Together Move Forward to Promote land Tourism
PU
04/08THAI AIRWAYS INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC : Smile, and TAT Partner to fly Indian Travellers to land
PU
04/08THAI AIRWAYS INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC : Increases Fleet Efficiency in Response to the Tourism Sector Recovery
PU
Thai Airways International Public : and Key Travel Agencies from Japan, South Korea and Australia Together Move Forward to Promote land Tourism

04/20/2022 | 12:06pm EDT
Thai Airways International Public Company Limited recently organized a networking conference under the theme "THAI Networking: Discover Brand New Sky" attended by key local and overseas travel agencies from Japan, South Korea and Australia. Mastercard was the official sponsor of this event with other prominent sponsors such as the Peninsula Bangkok, Jim Thompson, TCEB, and ERB. The event was presided over by Mr. Nond Kalinta, THAI Chief Commercial Officer, THAI Management executives along with notable faces from Thailand's Travel Trade and Tourism partners such as TAT, TCEB, and ATTA at the Peninsula Bangkok.

Mr. Nond Kalinta said THAI is ready to move forward to regain confidence and trust amongst local and overseas travel agencies and partners, especially those from Japan, South Korea and Australia who represent important revenue share to THAI. The conference further highlights THAI's readiness as the national carrier with a focus on the areas of sales, marketing and revenue strategies to coincide with the Government's policy to welcome back tourists to the country. All participants were introduced to THAI's new products and services as well as proactive business updates. THAI's key pillar marketing strategies were highlighted as follows:

· Feasible Products & Improved Services: Viable selections of aircraft will coincide with destinations to generate revenue and sustainable benefits. THAI is also working in close cooperation with Star Alliance, partner airlines and THAI Smile Airways to effectively enhance route network for both international and domestic destinations. The participants were also updated with increasing numbers of ticket reservations that reached 80-90% in European destinations in April 2022.

· Revenue & Inventory Management: Sales distribution will be further enhanced through collaboration with travel agencies and online channels. The pricing will be more simplified, salable and competitive for all potential customers segments with variety of selections.

· Cargo Revenue Lead: THAI Cargo plans to increase production in all potential markets as well as to explore new potential customers. Partnership opportunities will also be leveraged. During the past year, THAI Cargo has been continually productive. In March 2022, its revenue is higher than the same period in the previous year.

· Cost Efficiency Distribution Channels: THAI increases its efficiency in revenue generations with a focus on high potential destinations through strategic sales and marketing plans. Suvanarbhumi Airport will be a connectivity hub of Thailand domestic destinations to Australia, northern, southern and southeast Asia, through THAI Smile Airways, and to Europe and western Asia. THAI recently announced its Summer Flight Schedule 2022 which includes 34 destinations worldwide.

· Customer & Marketing: Customer centric approach with seamless differentiation is a core component and key integral factor when designing THAI's products and services. New products and services will also be introduced through every moment during their smooth as silk journey. Digital Marketing will be extensively utilized based on customer network core behaviors to ensure better experience to access, engage, personalize, connect, and collaborate. This will be implemented with improved always-on content, social media harmonization and modern personalization service platform.

In addition, new products and services will also be introduced such as exclusive privileges for Royal Orchid Plus members, pre-selected meals service for Royal Silk Class passengers and enhanced inflight entertainment. THAI is also collaborating with Doi Tung, the Mae Fah Luang Foundation, to reflect our effort to support and commit to sustainable change through the creation of "Black Silk Blend," the special coffee exclusively blended for THAI, which will be served onboard for Royal Silk Class passengers.

Disclaimer

Thai Airways International pcl published this content on 20 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2022 16:04:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
