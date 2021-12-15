Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Thai Airways International Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    THAI   TH0245010002

THAI AIRWAYS INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(THAI)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Thai Airways International Public : is the First Airline to Fly Passengers from Bangkok to Singapore through Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL)

12/15/2021 | 02:49pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

On 30 November 2021, an approval was granted to Thai Airways International Public Company Limited (THAI) by the Singapore Government and the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) to operate Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) daily services from Bangkok to Singapore starting 14 December 2021 with the following flight details.

- TG403 departs from Bangkok at 08.00 hours and arrive in Singapore at 11.35 hours (local time)

- TG404 departs from Singapore at 12.25 hours (local time) and arrive in Bangkok at 13.45 hours

For Singapore travel information, please visit https://safetravel.ica.gov.sg/vtl/requirements-and-process and https://www.thaiembassy.sg. For flight schedule, ticket booking and issuing, please visit thaiairways.com, ticket offices, and ticket agents, or THAI Contact Center at tel. 0-2356-1111 (24 hours a day) and contact@service.thaiairways.com. For Thailand travel information, please contact local ticket offices.

..................


Disclaimer

Thai Airways International pcl published this content on 14 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 December 2021 19:48:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about THAI AIRWAYS INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
02:49pTHAI AIRWAYS INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC : is the First Airline to Fly Passengers from Bangkok to..
PU
12/06THAI AIRWAYS INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC : Introduces Roundtrip Phuket-Sydney Flights in Response..
PU
12/06THAI AIRWAYS INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC : Royal Orchid Prestige Lounge Ready to Welcome Passenge..
PU
11/26THAI AIRWAYS INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC : Changing of CFO
PU
11/19THAI AIRWAYS INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC : Taste of Passion – New Website by THAI Catering
PU
11/19THAI AIRWAYS INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC : and Travel Agencies Join Hands to Boost land Tourism
PU
11/16THAI AIRWAYS INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC : Reports Progress of its Rehabilitation Plan and 2021 N..
PU
11/16Thai Airways International Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Nine..
CI
11/14THAI AIRWAYS INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC : SP, NP signs posted on the securities of THAI as the a..
PU
11/14THAI AIRWAYS INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC : Management Discussion and Analysis for the first nine-..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on THAI AIRWAYS INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 188 B 5 636 M 5 636 M
Net income 2021 -2 415 M -72,3 M -72,3 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -1,05x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 7 247 M 217 M 217 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,04x
EV / Sales 2022
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 48,7%
Chart THAI AIRWAYS INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Thai Airways International Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 3,32 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Suvadhana Sibunruang Chief Executive Officer
Chai Eamsiri Chief Financial Officer
Surachai Piencharoensak Executive Vice President-Technical
Pongtorn Thepkanjana Executive Vice President-Operations
Amnart Jeeramaneemai Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THAI AIRWAYS INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED5.06%217
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-9.15%23 299
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-11.44%18 384
AIR CHINA LIMITED-16.39%15 899
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-5.19%15 064
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.-4.32%13 399