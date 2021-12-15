Thai Airways International Public : is the First Airline to Fly Passengers from Bangkok to Singapore through Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL)

On 30 November 2021, an approval was granted to Thai Airways International Public Company Limited (THAI) by the Singapore Government and the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) to operate Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) daily services from Bangkok to Singapore starting 14 December 2021 with the following flight details.

- TG403 departs from Bangkok at 08.00 hours and arrive in Singapore at 11.35 hours (local time)

- TG404 departs from Singapore at 12.25 hours (local time) and arrive in Bangkok at 13.45 hours

For Singapore travel information, please visit https://safetravel.ica.gov.sg/vtl/requirements-and-process and https://www.thaiembassy.sg. For flight schedule, ticket booking and issuing, please visit thaiairways.com, ticket offices, and ticket agents, or THAI Contact Center at tel. 0-2356-1111 (24 hours a day) and contact@service.thaiairways.com. For Thailand travel information, please contact local ticket offices.

