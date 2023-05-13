Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Thai Airways International
  6. News
  7. Summary
    THAI   TH0245010002

THAI AIRWAYS INTERNATIONAL

(THAI)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  2021-05-16
3.320 THB   +29.69%
12:07aThai Airways International : Reports Operational Performance Results for the First Quarter of 2023
PU
04/17Thai Airways Expands Distribution Agreement with Sabre Corporation
CI
02/24Thai Airways International Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Thai Airways International : Reports Operational Performance Results for the First Quarter of 2023

05/13/2023 | 12:07am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

In the first quarter of 2023, Thai Airways International Public Company Limited (THAI) and its subsidiaries reported the total revenue at 41,507 million baht, higher than the same period last year which was 11,181 million baht or 271.2%, mainly due to an outstanding increase in passenger revenue following the resumption of flight services and the increases of flight frequencies in preferred routes such as destinations in Japan and Korea as well as operation resumption to destinations in China on 1 March 2023. Cabin factor in European, Australian and Japanese flights were significantly high.

THAI and its subsidiaries reported the total expenses at 28,473 million baht, higher than the previous year which was 14,348 million baht due to an increase in variable costs especially the fuel price that was 9.7% higher than last year. THAI and its subsidiaries reported the operating profit, before financial costs and excluding one-time transactions, at 13,034 million baht, significantly improved from that in Q1/2022 which reported the operating loss at 3,167 million baht. THAI and its subsidiaries' financial costs, according to Financial Reporting Standard No. 9 (TFRS 9), was 3,549 million baht. THAI and its subsidiaries had one-time items mainly due to gain on debt restructuring and foreign exchange rates with profit of sale on assets resulting total revenue of 2,987 million baht. Consequently, THAI and its subsidiaries reported a net profit of 12,523 million baht while in the same period last year, it was reported a net loss of 3,243 million baht. Profit attributable to the parent company was 12,514 million baht. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) after cash paid for aircraft lease payment included Power by the Hour amounted to 14,054 million baht.

THAI Smile Airways' operating loss, excluding one-time transactions, was 172 million baht. However, it had net profit of 82 million baht due to one-time items of 517 million baht resulting from reversal of expenses.

As of 31 March 2023, THAI and its subsidiaries have a total of 65 active aircraft with average aircraft utilization of 12.3 hours per day. Traffic production (ASK) increased by 121.4% while passenger traffic (RPK) increased by 469.2% affecting an average cabin factor of 83.5%, higher than the previous year's 32.5%. The total number of passengers carried was 3.52 million, an increase of 245.1%. Total assets were 208,445 million baht, an increase of 10,267 million baht (5.2%) from 31 December 2022. Total liabilities were 266,948 million baht a decrease of 2,254 million baht (0.8%) from 31 December 2022. The shareholders' equity of THAI and its subsidiaries amounted to -58,503 million baht, a negative decrease from 31 December 2022, by 12,521 million baht.
..............

Attachments

Disclaimer

Thai Airways International pcl published this content on 12 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 May 2023 04:06:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about THAI AIRWAYS INTERNATIONAL
12:07aThai Airways International : Reports Operational Performance Results for the First Quarter..
PU
04/17Thai Airways Expands Distribution Agreement with Sabre Corporation
CI
02/24Thai Airways International Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full..
CI
02/16Thai Airways International : Cancels Flights to Munich and Frankfurt on 16-17 February 202..
PU
01/10Asian airlines cautiously welcome China's reopening 
AQ
2022Thai Airways International : TCEB and THAI Form Marketing Collaboration Attracting MICE Tr..
PU
2022Thai Airways International : Launches e-Library
PU
2022Thai Airways International Public Company Limited Announces Management Changes
CI
2022Thai Airways International : And singapore airlines sign mou to forge new strategic partne..
PU
2022Thai Airways International : Smile and VFS Global Facilitate e-Visa On Arrival Process for..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on THAI AIRWAYS INTERNATIONAL
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 104 B 3 058 M 3 058 M
Net income 2022 -272 M -8,02 M -8,02 M
Net Debt 2022 127 B 3 753 M 3 753 M
P/E ratio 2022 -26,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 7 247 M 213 M 213 M
EV / Sales 2021 6,56x
EV / Sales 2022 1,30x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 48,7%
Chart THAI AIRWAYS INTERNATIONAL
Duration : Period :
Thai Airways International Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Chai Eamsiri Chief Executive Officer
Surachai Piencharoensak Executive Vice President-Technical
Pongtorn Thepkanjana Executive Vice President-Operations
Amnart Jeeramaneemai Independent Director
Nitaya Direksathapon Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THAI AIRWAYS INTERNATIONAL0.00%213
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED6.69%28 440
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.1.13%21 357
AIR CHINA LIMITED-9.21%19 646
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC28.26%19 365
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-3.15%16 124
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer