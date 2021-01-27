Log in
Thai Airways International

THAI AIRWAYS INTERNATIONAL

(THAI)
Thai Airways International : STAR ALLIANCE AND LIVING MAP PARTNERSHIP OFFERS TOUCHLESS DIGITAL AIRPORT CONNECTIONS

01/27/2021
In partnership with Living Map, Star Alliance, the world's largest airline alliance, has begun developing a set of location and map-based digital tools for integration into the mobile apps of their member airlines. The first of these, Star Alliance's digital version of its Connection Service product, launched last September with Singapore Airlines at London Heathrow Airport, and is planned for rollout to other member airlines and additional transfer intensive airports.

The digital Connection Service is designed to curate the airport connection journey with route guidance based on the individual passenger's location, itinerary and profile, including guidance from arrival to departure gate, transit time and, in the case of critical connections, a digital express connection card that will allow expedited passage through checkpoints. The product will see continual development releases that will add to and enhance connection journey features, whilst adding new user journeys in the future.

The digital Connection Service is built upon Living Map's Airline Accelerator technology; a set of the company's location, routing and mapping products configured for the air travel industry. Living Map's advanced routing product provides the foundation of the digital Connection Service's curated journeys as displayed on highly accurate and detailed digital maps. The project can quickly scale to multiple airports thanks to Living Map's patented indoor positioning product, which enables 'blue dot' positioning in any indoor and outdoor space, without the need for specific hardware infrastructure.

Christian Draeger, Star Alliance Vice President Customer Experience, said: 'In order to face the challenge of assisting customers in managing close flight connections in times of COVID-19, where personal interaction is to be minimized, we've had to look for innovative digital solutions. In Living Map, we have found a partner whose technology and vision complements ours and with whom we truly believe we can make transferring between flights a smooth, intuitive, frictionless and touchless experience.'

Dominic Hazlehurst, Living Maps CEO, said 'we are delighted to be partnering with Star Alliance and their member airlines, supporting this unique initiative with a ground-breaking solution. We look forward to unlocking the exciting potential this presents, not just for an enhanced passenger journey, but also in leveraging our location and curated routing capabilities to improve efficiency, reduce costs and increase ancillary revenue.'

Disclaimer

Thai Airways International pcl published this content on 27 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 January 2021 05:09:03 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
