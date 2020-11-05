Log in
THAI AIRWAYS INTERNATIONAL

THAI AIRWAYS INTERNATIONAL

(THAI)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Thai Airways seeks buyers for 34 used planes as part of restructuring plan

11/05/2020 | 10:10pm EST
Workers service a Thai Airways aircraft at Bangkok International Suvarnabhumi Airport

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Thai Airways International said on Friday it was looking for potential buyers for 34 used Airbus SE and Boeing Co planes as part of its restructuring plan.

The sale of the planes, which are narrowbodied and widebodied aircraft that range between 12 and 28 years old, would require the bankruptcy court's approval, the airline said in a statement.

Thailand's bankruptcy court in September allowed Thai Airways to proceed with a plan to restructure 245 billion baht ($7.98 billion) of debt as fallout from the coronavirus pandemic added to woes at the airline, which has been struggling since 2012.

The airline said the sale of the planes would be consistent with its reorganisation plan, which would cut its fleet size as part of an effort to manage costs.

It is accepting expressions of interest in the 34 jets on a website. They include four-engined Airbus A340s and Boeing 747s that are less fuel efficient than newer models and are not in high demand from buyers.

Other types for sale include Boeing 777s, 737-400s and an Airbus A300, with delivery available in the first or second quarter of 2021 on an "as-is, where-is" condition, according to the website.

($1 = 30.7000 baht)

(Reporting by Jamie Freed; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE 2.62% 70.38 Real-time Quote.-47.44%
THAI AIRWAYS INTERNATIONAL 0.68% 2.96 End-of-day quote.-56.79%
THE BOEING COMPANY 3.60% 157.09 Delayed Quote.-53.45%
Financials
Sales 2020 117 B 3 806 M 3 806 M
Net income 2020 -34 599 M -1 130 M -1 130 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -0,19x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 6 461 M 210 M 211 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,06x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,04x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 48,7%
Chart THAI AIRWAYS INTERNATIONAL
Duration : Period :
Thai Airways International Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THAI AIRWAYS INTERNATIONAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 1,42 THB
Last Close Price 2,96 THB
Spread / Highest target -16,9%
Spread / Average Target -52,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -87,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Chansin Treenuchagron President & Director
Chaiyapruk Didyasarin Chairman
Pongtorn Thepkanjana Executive Vice President-Operations
Chai Eamsiri Chief Financial Officer, EVP-Finance & Accounting
Surachai Piencharoensak Executive Vice President-Technical
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THAI AIRWAYS INTERNATIONAL-56.79%207
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-45.31%19 327
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-9.36%17 472
AIR CHINA LIMITED-34.64%13 059
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-17.37%11 621
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED-21.00%9 727
