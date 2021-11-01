Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Thai Airways International Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    THAI   TH0245010002

THAI AIRWAYS INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(THAI)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Thai Airways to sell 42 jets, cut workforce to reduce costs

11/01/2021 | 06:37am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A Thai Airways plane takes off from Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi Airport

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thai Airways International Pcl will sell 42 planes and cut nearly a third of its workforce as part of a plan to slim down the fleet and cut costs, the head of its restructuring committee said on Monday.

The airline, which was in difficulty well before the pandemic struck, is going through a bankruptcy-protected restructuring.

Piyasvasti Amranand, who is leading the effort, said that the planes being sold are old and not energy efficient. He said 16 jets on lease will be returned.

After the sale, the airline will have 58 planes across four types.

Thai Airways has been losing money nearly every year since 2012.

Piyasvasti said the airline planned to add more flights especially from Europe over the next few months as travel recovers.

On Monday, the Thai government reopened the country for quarantine-free travel for vaccinated tourists.

Piyasvasti said that Thai Airways will reduce the number of workers from 21,300 to 14,500 by December 2022.

To help with cash flow, the airline will conclude a 25 billion baht ($749.18 million) credit agreement with financial institutions by next year and is in talks with the government for an additional 25 billion baht, he said.

The airline booked a profit of 11.1 billion baht ($332.63 million) in the six months ending in June from a loss of 28 billion baht during the corresponding period a year earlier after reducing expenses.

($1 = 33.3700 baht)

(Reporting by Chayut Setboonsarng; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 188 B 5 637 M 5 637 M
Net income 2021 -2 415 M -72,3 M -72,3 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -1,05x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 7 247 M 217 M 217 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,04x
EV / Sales 2022
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 48,7%
Chart THAI AIRWAYS INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Thai Airways International Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 3,32 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Suvadhana Sibunruang Chief Executive Officer
Chai Eamsiri Chief Financial Officer
Surachai Piencharoensak Executive Vice President-Technical
Pongtorn Thepkanjana Executive Vice President-Operations
Amnart Jeeramaneemai Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THAI AIRWAYS INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED5.06%217
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-2.69%24 957
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC4.31%22 130
AIR CHINA LIMITED-10.00%16 455
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED2.60%15 836
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.6.68%14 940