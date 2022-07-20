Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Singapore
  Singapore Stock Exchange
  Thai Beverage
  News
  Summary
    Y92   TH0902010014

THAI BEVERAGE

(Y92)
  Report
Delayed Singapore Stock Exchange  -  05:10 2022-07-20 am EDT
0.6350 SGD   -0.78%
08:14aCHANGE - CHANGE IN CORPORATE INFORMATION : : Incorporation of Indirect Wholly-Owned Subsidiary - VietBev Company Limited
PU
07/06Thai Beverage Sets Up New Subsidiary in Thailand for Beverages Distribution
MT
07/06CHANGE - CHANGE IN CORPORATE INFORMATION : : Incorporation of Direct Wholly-Owned Subsidiary - Home and Office Delivery Co., Ltd.
PU
Change - Change in Corporate Information :: Incorporation of Indirect Wholly-Owned Subsidiary - VietBev Company Limited

07/20/2022 | 08:14am EDT
We, Thai Beverage Public Company Limited ("THBEV"), would like to announce that InterBev (Singapore) Limited, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of THBEV, has incorporated a new wholly-owned subsidiary, VietBev Company Limited ("VietBev") in Vietnam.

VietBev has a charter capital of VND 100,000,000. VietBev is incorporated as a holding company for business in Vietnam.

The aforesaid investment was funded through internally generated funds and is not expected to have any material impact on the earnings per share and net tangible assets of THBEV for this financial year.

To the best knowledge of the directors of THBEV (the "Directors"), neither of the Directors nor substantial shareholders of THBEV have any direct or indirect interest (other than through their respective shareholdings in THBEV), in the aforesaid transaction.

Please be informed accordingly.

Yours faithfully,

Nantika Ninvoraskul
Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Thai Beverage pcl published this content on 20 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 July 2022 12:13:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 269 B 7 352 M 7 352 M
Net income 2022 28 689 M 784 M 784 M
Net Debt 2022 162 B 4 424 M 4 424 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,7x
Yield 2022 3,38%
Capitalization 423 B 11 552 M 11 552 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,17x
EV / Sales 2023 1,97x
Nbr of Employees 0
Free-Float 99,0%
Technical analysis trends THAI BEVERAGE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 16,83 THB
Average target price 22,48 THB
Spread / Average Target 33,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thapana Sirivadhanabhakdi President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sithichai Chaikriangkrai Executive Director & Senior Executive VP-Finance
Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi Executive Chairman
Pisanu Vichiensanth Executive Director & SEVP-Technology & Engineering
Ueychai Tantha-Obhas Director & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THAI BEVERAGE-3.03%11 552
DIAGEO PLC-8.82%100 712
PERNOD RICARD-14.02%48 333
BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION-2.00%33 961
RÉMY COINTREAU-16.45%9 289
EMPERADOR INC.-9.81%5 257