  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Singapore
  4. Singapore Stock Exchange
  5. Thai Beverage Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    Y92   TH0902010014

THAI BEVERAGE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(Y92)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Change - Change in Corporate Information :: Incorporation of Indirect Wholly-Owned Subsidiary-Vietnam Logistics and Supply Chain Company Limited

10/15/2021 | 06:22am EDT
We, Thai Beverage Public Company Limited ("THBEV"), would like to announce that South East Asia Logistics Pte. Ltd., a direct wholly-owned subsidiary of International Beverage Holdings Limited, which is a direct wholly-owned subsidiary of THBEV, has incorporated a new wholly-owned subsidiary, Vietnam Logistics and Supply Chain Company Limited ("VLSC") in Vietnam.

VLSC has a charter capital of VND 1,741,350,000. VLSC will be principally engaged in logistics services in Vietnam.

The aforesaid investment was funded through internally generated funds and is not expected to have any material impact on the earnings per share and net tangible assets of THBEV for this financial year.

To the best knowledge of the directors of THBEV (the "Directors"), neither the Directors nor substantial shareholders of THBEV have any direct or indirect interest (other than through their respective shareholdings in THBEV), in the aforesaid transaction.

Please be informed accordingly.

Yours faithfully,

Nantika Ninvoraskul
Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Thai Beverage pcl published this content on 15 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2021 10:21:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 261 B 7 836 M 7 836 M
Net income 2021 26 496 M 796 M 796 M
Net Debt 2021 164 B 4 916 M 4 916 M
P/E ratio 2021 16,6x
Yield 2021 3,01%
Capitalization 439 B 13 220 M 13 178 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,31x
EV / Sales 2022 2,14x
Nbr of Employees 0
Free-Float 99,0%
