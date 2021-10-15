Change - Change in Corporate Information :: Incorporation of Indirect Wholly-Owned Subsidiary-Vietnam Logistics and Supply Chain Company Limited

We, Thai Beverage Public Company Limited ("THBEV"), would like to announce that South East Asia Logistics Pte. Ltd., a direct wholly-owned subsidiary of International Beverage Holdings Limited, which is a direct wholly-owned subsidiary of THBEV, has incorporated a new wholly-owned subsidiary, Vietnam Logistics and Supply Chain Company Limited ("VLSC") in Vietnam.

VLSC has a charter capital of VND 1,741,350,000. VLSC will be principally engaged in logistics services in Vietnam.

The aforesaid investment was funded through internally generated funds and is not expected to have any material impact on the earnings per share and net tangible assets of THBEV for this financial year.

To the best knowledge of the directors of THBEV (the "Directors"), neither the Directors nor substantial shareholders of THBEV have any direct or indirect interest (other than through their respective shareholdings in THBEV), in the aforesaid transaction.

Please be informed accordingly.

Yours faithfully,

Nantika Ninvoraskul

Company Secretary

